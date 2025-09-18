Broncos Best & Worst-Value Contracts Open The Season
The Denver Broncos have committed a significant amount of cap space and cash spending to multiple players over the past three seasons, ranging from their 2023 free-agent class to recent extensions for players with expiring contracts.
The question, as always, is how much value the Broncos are getting out of those players. Over The Cap's valuation metric is one way to get an idea about that value.
As I've discussed in the past, OTC's valuation isn't a perfect metric, but it can be a useful tool to figure out the value the Broncos are extracting from a player.
OTC was late in getting its valuation numbers up for Week 1, so the numbers I cite are a bit outdated. However, based on Week 2 player performances, we can still get a good idea about the value the Broncos are getting out of their players on high-dollar contracts.
Let's examine some examples from OTC's valuation metric for the Broncos in Week 1, then talk in general about how those players did in Week 2 to get an idea about where the Broncos are getting the most value for a player.
Nik Bonitto | OLB
Bonitto had a positional value of $33.41 million for Week 1 and is due $15.246 million in salary this season. For Week 1, the Broncos certainly got good value from his recent extension.
For Week 2, Bonitto was good in the pass rush but lacking in run defense, so he may not have delivered as much value. But his pass-rushing ability is a major reason why he got extended, and as long as he delivers there, his contract can be justified.
Courtland Sutton | WR
Sutton had a positional value of $27.925M in Week 1 and is due $17.5M in salary this season. Again, the Broncos got good value in Week 1 from a player they extended.
In Week 2, Sutton's production was limited, though it wasn't entirely his fault. But if Sutton can be a regular contributor throughout the season, that will be enough to justify his deal.
Garett Bolles | OT
Bolles had a positional value of $23.395M in Week 1 and is due $19M in salary this season. He delivered a solid return in Week 1, though maybe not one considered a "value" since it's just $4M above his salary.
Still, Bolles delivered in Week 1 and continued to play well in Week 2. He may not be a value signing, but he is doing enough to justify the Broncos' commitment to him.
Ben Powers | OG
Powers delivered $21.771M in positional value for Week 1 and is due $13M this season. He played well in Week 2 as well, giving him back-to-back quality games for the season.
After being inconsistent last year, Powers is showing some consistency to start the season. If he keeps it up, he'll not only justify his salary this season, but sticking around in 2026.
Evan Engram | TE
Engram delivered $5.82M in positional value for Week 1 while due $11.5M in cash this season. Thus far, while he hasn't been bad, he hasn't stood out, either, and he's already suffered two injuries.
To be fair, Engram has been targeted six times in two games while catching four of his targets. This isn't necessarily a case of a bad signing, but one that hasn't paid off yet at level that some may have expected. We'll see if that changes in the coming weeks.
You can refer to OTC's valuation page for the rest of the Broncos. We'll continue to visit the valuation metric throughout the season to get an idea about who is living up to their contracts and who is not.