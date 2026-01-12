Broncos vs. Bills Revenge Rematch Set in Stone for Divisional Round

There's no more guessing. The Denver Broncos know exactly which team they'll face in the Divisional Round of the playoffs next Saturday: the Buffalo Bills.

As the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, one of the earned privileges is not only the first-round bye and home-field advantage, but also the benefit of playing the lowest-seeded team to emerge from Wildcard Weekend. The Los Angeles Chargers were the AFC's lowest seed, but Justin Herbert couldn't get it done on the road against the New England Patriots.

The No. 5 Houston Texans are taking on the No. 4 seed Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, but it's a non-issue relative to Denver's Divisional Round opponent. The No. 6 Bills have clinched the opportunity to take on the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

After Monday night's Texans-Steelers game, the NFL will announce what time the Broncos will host the Bills on Saturday. But the NFL schedule-makers did the Broncos a favor, by sending Buffalo on the road to face the No. 1 seed on a short week and after a brutally physical Wildcard game.

The Broncos haven't faced Josh Allen and the Bills in the regular season since Bo Nix arrived, but last year's Wildcard Round still has some fans traumatized. At the very least, the football gods set up some great revenge angles for the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The upstart 2024 Broncos were bullied by the Bills in the Wildcard Round last year, exiting Upstate New York with a 31-7 loss. The Broncos scored early in that game, but never even came close to sniffing the end zone in the remaining three quarters.

Revenge Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen eyes how the Denver Broncos are lined up as he calls the play during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fast forward to this season, and it's safe to say the Broncos will relish the opportunity to exact some revenge on the Bills. But it won't be easy.

Allen showcased why he's so difficult to handle, especially in the playoffs. Allen converted many short-yardage situations using the Bills' version of the 'tush push' in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. It's a tough, tough play to stop for any defense.

Allen and Bills head coach Sean McDermott are out to prove that their playoff misfortunes of yesteryear are firmly in the past, but this team has advanced to either the Divisional Round or Conference Title Game in each of the past five seasons.

Yet, the Bills have been unable to get over the hump and make it back to the Super Bowl. For the preceding five years, the Kansas City Chiefs have stood in Buffalo's way, but they're out of the equation this time around, as are the Baltimore Ravens.

Allen and McDermott believe that gives the Bills the best shot they've ever had of going the distance, even without the benefit of home-field advantage. But the Bills are coming off a tough, physical game against the Jaguars, and while Buffalo prevailed, it was a rock fight down to the bitter end.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have been on bye, resting their bones for the final battles that lie ahead. The first? A rematch with the Bills to hopefully exorcise the Denver's demons of the past, and deliver the first playoff win of the Sean Payton era.

Last year, the Broncos entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, very much playing with house money. This time around, the Broncos are out to prove that they're the 'overdogs' in the AFC.

