Broncos QB Bo Nix & Wife Izzy Announce the Birth of Their First Child

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix received the best birthday gift of his lifetime. Nix and his wife, Izzy, announced the birth of their baby girl, Riley Belle, born on February 25 — Bo's birthday.

The couple announced the news on Izzy's Instagram page.

"Riley Belle Nix arrived on her dad’s birthday — 2/25/26 at 4:45pm, 6 lbs 11 oz... The best birthday party I’ve ever been to!!!!!!" Izzy wrote on Instagram.

The Bo & Izzy Story

The Nixes met at Auburn University, where Bo played the first three years of his collegiate career. Meanwhile, Izzy was an Auburn Tigers cheerleader.

The two were engaged in July of 2021, when Nix popped the question at the Tigers' Jordan-Hare Stadium. When Bo transferred to Oregon, Izzy followed him, even though she had graduated from Auburn first.

The couple married the following summer in Alabama. Bo then began his playing career at Oregon, which lasted two years before he was drafted at No. 12 overall by the Broncos.

Bo's Epic First Two Years in Denver

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Since he was drafted, the Nixes have called the Mile High City home. Bo wasted little time ingratiating himself with Broncos Country, becoming the first rookie quarterback to start a regular-season opener since John Elway in 1983.

As a rookie, Nix would lead the Broncos to a 10-win season and the club's first playoff berth since 2015. He entered the 2025 season with Mile-High expectations, and it's safe to say he exceeded them.

Nix tied the Broncos' single-season franchise record for wins (14), dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West crown (also sweeping them), and clinched the No. 1 playoff seed. After a well-earned bye, the Broncos hosted Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Although the game went to overtime, Nix outdueled Allen, playing a cleaner game and saving his best for the critical moments, especially in the fourth quarter and overtime. Alas, on the third-to-last play of the game, Nix suffered a fractured ankle.

Wil Lutz's field goal gave the Broncos the 33-30 win, but after 45 minutes of post-game jubilation, the team and fans came crashing down to earth with the news that Nix's injury would end his season. The Broncos hosted the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game the following week, but Jarrett Stidham was unable to conjure the same Mile High Magic that Nix has become known for.

The Broncos would have been in the Super Bowl if Nix hadn't suffered that freak ankle injury.

Nix's Path to Denver

Central Phenix City coach Patrick Nix, right, talks with his son Bo Nix before the AHSAA 7A football state championship in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday December 3, 2024. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nix is the son of Patrick Nix, who also starred at Auburn as a quarterback in the 1990s. Patrick would go on to coach his son, Bo, at Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, AL.

Nix's dream was to play for the Auburn Tigers, and he achieved it. He earned the starting job at Auburn as a true freshman, and went on to earn SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

Unfortunately, following a sea-change in the coaching staff, it didn't pan out as Nix dreamed, and he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in December of 2021. Nix revealed that he was "miserable" under Auburn's then-new head coach Bryan Harsin.

Nix would land at Oregon, reuniting with former Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. Nix also hit it off with the Ducks' head coach, Dan Lanning.

Armed with the same coordinator who helped him set the SEC on fire as a freshman, Nix went on to put up some massive numbers at Oregon, forcing his way into the first-round conversation two years later.

The Broncos fell in love with Nix pre-draft, but he would have to fall to them. Despite being the sixth quarterback taken in the 2024 NFL draft, the Broncos got their guy, and the rest is history.