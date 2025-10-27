3 Satisfying Takeaways from Broncos' 44-24 Blowout Win Over Cowboys
Sunday’s Week 8 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys was the first time this season that Denver Broncos fans enjoyed consecutive home games. Broncos Country was there to celebrate the team’s first usage of the iconic 1977 throwback ‘Orange Crush’ uniforms this season.
The 6-2 Broncos defeated the 3-4-1 Cowboys 44-24 at Empower Field at Mile High, extending the team’s five-game winning streak, and furthering their eight-game home winning streak. Sean Payton’s squad remains undefeated in October, as Denver beat its third opponent from the NFC East this season in commanding fashion.
CBS Sports’ star-studded broadcast team of Jim Nance, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson called this highly anticipated tilt, as the Broncos put together a complete team performance in a blowout win against the Cowboys.
The Broncos' fifth consecutive victory maintains their one-game lead in the AFC West over the 5-3 Los Angeles Chargers, while the 4-3 Kansas City Chiefs will play the 3-4 Washington Commanders on Monday night.
What did we learn from Sunday's action? Because the Broncos remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL, we can enjoy and celebrate three satisfying takeaways from their bully beatdown of the Cowboys.
Sharing the Wealth: Nix Feeds Flurry of Young Broncos
Broncos second-year quarterback Bo Nix shares well with others and is proving to elevate the performance of his teammates. The 25-year-old signal-caller, who organized additional team meetings last week to get the Broncos' offense on the same page, enjoyed the fruit of his team’s labor, going 19-for-29 for 247 passing yards and four touchdowns against Dallas.
Despite an annoying underthrown ball that resulted in an early interception on Denver’s first offense series, Nix rebounded and demonstrated improved accuracy, decision-making, and even started to throw his teammates open. The Broncos' offense was 5-of-8 on third down and recorded 426 total yards of offense with an average gain of 7.5 yards per play.
In what has previously been a sputtering offense that doesn’t show up until the fourth quarter, Nix led Payton’s efficient unit with confidence. The young quarterback spread the football around to Denver's arsenal of weapons.
Nix connected with six separate receivers, including Troy Franklin, who caught six passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Just before halftime, Broncos rookie receiver Pat Bryant scored his first NFL touchdown, the result of a 24-yard strike from Nix, who made sure that his teammate secured the ball from the career moment. In fact, all six of the Broncos' touchdowns were scored by a rookie or second-year player, as Denver’s offensive youth movement proved to be well underway.
Nix’s robust performance made him the first Broncos quarterback with 4-plus total touchdowns in consecutive games since Peyton Manning in 2013. Additionally, the 44 points that the Broncos hung on the Cowboys were the most points scored at home since the Manning era back in 2014.
Payton eventually pulled Nix for backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham late in the fourth quarter with Denver protecting a commanding 20-point lead. Finally, a complete performance from start to finish by a Broncos offense that is quickly earning high praise and respect from the rest of the league.
Dobbins & Harvey Vindicate Payton’s RB Rebuild
The biggest worry for Broncos Country coming into this game was avoiding the revenge game angle from Cowboys running back Javonte Williams, who found new life in Dallas.
Williams’ heroic efforts against Denver’s top-10 run defense resulted in just 41 yards, despite him scoring two touchdowns. ‘Pookie’ was the Cowboys' only offensive weapon that remained a respected threat for the duration of the game, though he could only muster a 3.2 yards-per-carry average.
Meanwhile, the Broncos' new running back duo of J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey ran wild on Dallas. Payton’s redesigned running back room produced a combined 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as Denver earned 179 yards on the ground.
Dobbins earned his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season, finishing the game with 111 yards, averaging an impressive 7.4 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Harvey scored three impressive touchdowns in a coming-of-age moment for the rookie second-round pick. Harvey averaged 6.6 yards per carry for 46 yards rushing and two touchdowns in addition to one reception for a five-yard score.
We’re finally witnessing Harvey fulfill Payton’s vision as a change-of-pace playmaker who can be elite in open space and a tough runner when the chips are down. Dobbins remains the featured back who can shoulder the load and provide support as a pass blocker, along with Tyler Badie on third down.
While nobody in Denver necessarily shed tears when Williams was allowed to find a new home in Dallas, few people expected him to be so successful out of the gates with the Cowboys. Nor did we realize the significance of upgrading the Broncos' running back room with a sixth-year veteran with an injury history, or an undersized second-rounder.
Perhaps Payton deserves credit for waving goodbye to the past and hello to the future, as the Broncos' underdog running backs continue to prove their head coach right.
Denver's Defense Shows Grit Amid Mounting Injuries
The Broncos' defense thought they dodged the injury bullet when cornerback Patrick Surtain II returned from a lower shin injury sustained in the first quarter. But the reigning Defensive Player of the Year was eventually sidelined for the game after suffering a shoulder injury. He didn't return to the field after the half.
Surtain’s exit resulted in Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott testing cornerback Riley Moss on a continual basis with both of Dallas’ top-shelf receivers in George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, who combined for 152 receiving yards. Moss, who entered the contest allowing the lowest completion percentage (39.1) of any defensive back this season, continued his reign as the most penalized defender, stacking up pass interference and holding flags.
Moss would survive the contest with four tackles and four passes defensed, although he did relinquish a deep touchdown in garbage time to Cowboys backup quarterback Joe Milton III and wideout Jalen Tolbert.
Vance Joseph’s secondary continued to hang in there, battling both the refs and Cowboys playmakers. Broncos rookie first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron picked off Dak Prescott, the first interception of his career and the first pick thrown by the Cowboys' quarterback in four games.
Rush linebacker Dondrea Tillman also picked Prescott off, returning it for 36 yards, and Denver's leading tackler Alex Singleton forced a fumble. Broncos safeties Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga were instrumental in limiting Dallas’ offense to 4-of-11 on third down, 2-of-4 in the red zone, and 2-of-3 in goal-to-go scenarios.
Defensive end Zach Allen was roughed up in the second half of action, though he returned to form and finished the contest with a tackle and a sack. The Broncos' pass rush was mostly held in check, although John Franklin-Myers joined Allen in the sack category. Denver finished with only two sacks, but Prescott was under consistent pressure.
The Broncos' defense had Prescott’s number from the jump, limiting him to 19-for-31 passing for 188 yards and two interceptions. Denver kept the Cowboys' offense sidelined, winning the time of possession battle by seven minutes.
Denver’s defense has been rich in talent, but what’ll truly be intriguing is whether the unit's depth can be just as formidable if veteran playmakers are forced to miss time. We'll monitor Surtain's health status this week.