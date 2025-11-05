Broncos' Bo Nix Could Join Elite QB Company in NFL Record Books on TNF
Raider Week is here. The Denver Broncos will host the Las Vegas Raiders under the primetime lights of Thursday Night Football.
The Broncos lead the AFC West at 7-2, while things haven't exactly gotten off to a swimming start for the Pete Carroll era in Las Vegas, with the Raiders limping out to a 2-6 start.
The best the Broncos have offered in 2025 has come at home in front of the Mile High Faithful — with fireworks blasting off in Week 4's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a 33-point fourth-quarter comeback in Week 7 vs. the New York Giants, and a 44-24 decimation of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
This matchup vs. the Raiders could follow suit, as the Raiders rank near the bottom-third of the league in most defensive categories. Whatever complexion this game takes on, it'll be intense, as the Broncos-Raiders rivalry stretches back a half-century, and still runs hot.
Entering Week 10, several individual Broncos are approaching career milestones or are on the brink of records. Let's take a look at what's on the table for these individual Broncos, with one quick team mark within striking distance.
Broncos Want 10 Straight Home Wins
The Broncos need a win on Thursday to increase its league-high home winning streak to 10 games. If the Broncos beat the Raiders, it'll be the first time since 2015 that the team has constructed a seven-game winning streak in a single season.
And let's not forget, the Raiders own the all-time series. The Broncos are 55-72-2 all-time against the Raiders, with a 29-33-2 record at home.
The Broncos need to continue balancing those scales. Beat the Raiders, and the Broncos get to 8-2 for the first time since 2015, which is the last season they won the Super Bowl.
Bo Nix Aiming for Four Passing TDs
Nix needs four passing touchdowns to become the seventh player in NFL history to reach 50 passing scores in his first 27 career games. One score through the air vs. the Raiders would also make him the second player with an active passing touchdown streak of at least 18 games.
Best believe that Sean Payton is well aware of both of these milestone possibilities.
J.K. Dobbins Poised to Join Willis McGahee
Dobbins needs five rushing yards to become the first Bronco since RB Willis McGahee in 2012 to reach 700 yards in the first 10 games of a season. If Dobbins can break the 100-yard mark, he'll become the first Broncos running back to do so three times in one season since Melvin Gordon in 2021.
Courtland Sutton Aiming for 94 Yards
Sutton needs 94 receiving yards to become the third fastest player in team history to reach 6,000 career receiving yards. He recently leapfrogged Vance Johnson and Steve Watson in the Broncos' all-time annals.
Nik Bonitto Poised to Join Von Miller
With eight sacks this season, Bonitto needs two more to become the first Bronco since Von Miller (2014-18) to record double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons. Unfortunately, Bonitto has been shut out in the sack department in each of the past three games.
I guess that means he's about due, right?