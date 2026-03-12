3 Ways Broncos' Conservative Free Agency Gamble Could Backfire

The Denver Broncos had an outstanding 2025 season, falling one game short of the Super Bowl. The Broncos' playoff run was led by their stellar defense and second-year quarterback Bo Nix.

Heading into 2026, you would think the front office's mindset would be to build back stronger and break through the AFC championship ceiling. However, thus far, the Broncos haven’t made any roster upgrades despite deficiencies at running back, tight end, and inside linebacker.

Besides losing defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers , Denver is keeping the band together, re-signing multiple players, including linebackers Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton, tight ends Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins, and running back J.K. Dobbins, among others.

Continuity is great, but the path that the Broncos are on is a very big gamble , and there are three major reasons that a quiet free agency could blow up in their faces.

Tougher Schedule

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) meets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the field after a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Broncos played in 15 one-score games in 2025 (regular season and playoffs), and had an impressive 12-3 record in those contests. Winning close is a great attribute of a competitive team, but sustaining that energy for more than a year is not a viable strategy.

The 2024 Kansas City Chiefs won all 11 of their one-score games in the regular season, but the following year, they went 1-9 in such games. The Chiefs didn’t add any notable free agents to help retool their roster at weaker positions, and suddenly, walking that razor’s edge became an impossible task despite returning the majority of their Super Bowl roster.

Denver is employing a similar strategy and will go from playing a third-place schedule in 2025 to a first-place schedule this coming season. Besides the always-competitive AFC West, the Broncos will host the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Jacksonville Jaguars, all of which were in the playoffs in 2025, with the Seahawks being the reigning Super Bowl Champions.

On the road, Denver faces the AFC champion New England Patriots, along with the scrappy Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, both of whom were playoff teams. The Broncos' margin for error will shrink, and they won’t be able to escape so easily week-to-week with the same squad they had last year in tight wins over the lowly Las Vegas Raiders (twice), New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans.

Yes, the 2026 Broncos are more battle-tested, thanks to all those one-score triumphs last year, but this free-agent stasis, with the tougher schedule ahead, is a questionable plan.

Draft Class Pressure

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Without signing outside talent through free agency, the Broncos are already putting pressure on their 2026 draft class to be major contributors this coming season. Whether it be a linebacker, wide receiver, or tight end, the Broncos will likely have to gamble that their draft picks will develop quickly and contribute early to field a more talented roster.

Head coach Sean Payton isn’t exactly known for getting his rookies many touches outside of running backs. Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. was in the doghouse his rookie year, and cornerback Jahdae Barron was a first-round pick who was buried behind Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja’Quan McMillian on the depth chart.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant was the fourth receiver on the Broncos' depth chart, and despite up-and-down play from Mims and Troy Franklin, his role didn't increase much throughout the season.

You can draft players with the idea that they will contribute or raise the talent floor, but if they aren’t seeing the field, how can they meaningfully make the Broncos more talented, except on paper?

Same Roster, Same Problems

September 7, 2025: Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) and Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrate a sack in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Going into 2025, the Broncos’ inside linebacker, running back, and tight end positions were considered weak spots despite the offseason additions of tight end Evan Engram, running back J.K. Dobbins, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw has been released after unimpressive play and half the season missed because of injury, leaving the re-signed Singleton and Strnad as Denver’s starters.

While Strnad has improved every year with the Broncos and was easily their best player at the position last year, Singleton has been okay at best. Missed assignments, missed tackles, and being out of position led to some big plays by opposing offenses. With Singleton entering his age-33 season, this old dog isn’t learning any new tricks or getting any more explosive.

The same goes for Trautman, who, despite what some prominent voices are putting out there, is one of the worst blocking tight ends in the NFL. Pair that with his 20 catches for 195 yards and one score, and it’s a wonder why Denver hasn’t added anyone even slightly better.

Dobbins is great when he’s on the field, but the veteran back hasn’t played a full season ever in his entire six-year career. After three season-ending injuries, it’s difficult to articulate just how puzzling it is that Denver didn’t fork over a few extra million per year to secure a Travis Etienne or even go cheaper for a younger, healthier Tyler Allgeier.

While I understand the priority of maintaining continuity, that shouldn’t stop Denver from getting better overall talent to bolster play, rather than plateauing or plummeting.

The Takeaway

There’s still plenty of time for the Broncos to add free agents to help bolster some of their lackluster positions, but they're yet to take a “big swing” to solidify a position. There will always be overpays during free agency, but now is the time to spend a little more than you’re comfortable with to shatter the 2025 ceiling and push for a Super Bowl title.

Bringing back players based on vibes and continuity rather than to upgrade and surpass 2025 may very well come back to bite the Broncos.