Too Soon to Write Off Broncos QB Bo Nix, NFL.com Claims
In the NFL, people rush to judgment, especially when a team and a star player get off to a spluttering start. NFL.com's Kevin Patra has indulged in some measured doom and gloom, but also asserted some potential silver linings related to players who've stumbled out of the starting gate.
Despite the less-than-polished body of work Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has put together thus far, Patra included him on a list of nine players he believes can turn things around this season.
"The issue, as Payton noted this week, isn’t simply the missed bombs. Denver has been in rough down-and-distances. Through three games, the Broncos are 12-of-37 on third down. Going 32% on key downs will get you beat. The inability to stay out of third-and-longs has been a killer," Patra wrote.
"The positive: Nix looked much worse to start his rookie campaign and was able to turn things around, finishing strong and helping the Broncos reach their first postseason in eight years. If the Broncos cut out the avoidable penalties, start becoming more efficient on early downs and move the chains, Nix’s production will pick up. Hitting those splash plays he’s missed will then become a bonus. Payton has earned the benefit of the doubt that he can turn around his young QB’s play as the season wears on."
Patra listed the reasons why Nix has not hit the ground running to open his second year. Invariably, weighty expectations often come to bear on second-year quarterbacks who are expected to excel from the drop, but it has felt like Nix has been a little tight and forcing things.
That has been reflected in Nix's inaccuracy when pushing the ball down the field to receivers who have been getting open. Often, one big play being executed can trigger a sea change in a team's fortunes, but that certainly didn't show up as the Broncos narrowly lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, falling to 1-2 on the season.
Playing the long game will matter. Head coach Sean Payton has taken that approach publicly, reminding everyone that it's "Week 3." Payton isn't looking for instant gratification regarding his starting quarterback.
Patra believes that Payton is on top of helping Nix within the offense, and that has to start with improving the quarterback's technical fundamentals and the team's early-down production.
Running back J.K. Dobbins and the Broncos' offensive line showed signs of life in the second half this past Sunday, but the plethora of mistakes absolutely have to be cut out if Nix is going to get going.
Thankfully, Nix and Payton have a working relationship that has already provided fruit for the Broncos. The head coach/quarterback duo has already proven it can solve problems on the hoof, as Patra pointed out relative to Nix's rocky start last season, and that will have to be manifested again for the Broncos to get their season back on track.