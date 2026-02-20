Here’s Why the Broncos Believe Free Agents Will Pick Denver

As a free-agent destination, the Denver Broncos have done much to repair their image. With two straight playoff seasons, including a very successful 2025 campaign, the Broncos figure to be an attractive landing spot for prospective free agents this offseason.

There are a few factors that go into it, but Broncos GM George Paton laid out the reasons why it'll be a little bit easier for him to convince free agents to come to Denver. Let's start with the top recruiting tool, according to Paton.

Walton-Penner Ownership Group

“I think players will want to come here for a number of reasons. I think No. 1 is Ownership [Group]. That’s the No. 1," Paton said on January 27. "You can see what they’ve done, and what they’re doing, and what they continue to do, and all the resources and leadership they’ve shown."

Not only do the Broncos have the wealthiest ownership group in the NFL, but the Walton-Penners have already developed a great reputation for prioritizing the best interests of their players and coaches in mind. The lengths that the Walton-Penners went to, for example, to support former offensive assistant Zack Grossi in his fight with cancer are unique.

Last fall, the Walton-Penners proved that Grossi wasn't an anomoly. When linebacker Alex Singleton was diagnosed with testicular cancer, the Broncos' owners once again left no stone unturned or resource untapped to get him the care he needed.

Plus, the deep pockets of the Walton-Penners speak volumes when it comes to negotiating contracts and having the cash on hand to pay out competitive signing bonuses. These are huge recruiting tools for Paton, but it doesn't stop there.

Bo Nix & the Fans

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) high-fives fans following a win over the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"I think the quarterback makes a big difference," Paton said. "Players want to come for the quarterback, and the fan base in Denver."

It's always a nice bonus in free-agent discussion when you've got the quarterback problem solved. It's made even nicer when said quarterback has already developed a reputation as a winner and a leader in the NFL.

No quarterback has won more games through their first two NFL seasons than Nix. Like, ever.

As for the fans, the Broncos aren't just a favorite team; this is a religion for the vast majority of the Mile High Faithful. And that passion and support stretches across the greater Rocky Mountain region.

City of Denver

"People love it here, and I think that helps," Paton said of Denver. "Now we’re playing at a high level, and again it starts over. I think players will want to be here.”

Denver is a great place to live. People have been flocking to Colorado for years for a reason.

Denver is a great place to raise a family, and the nature experience — hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, and boating — is second to none. This area has everything you could possibly need.

Sean Payton & the Culture

The last factor, though Paton didn't need to exactly spell it out, is Payton, whose track record as a head coach speaks for itself. The culture Payton has cultivated resonates with prospective free agents, as we learned last offseason from signings like Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and Evan Engram.

The Broncos won't have a hard time recruiting free agents. This isn't 2020. A lot has changed.

How Much Cap Space?

The question now is how much salary-cap space the Broncos will actually enter the new league year with. As it stands, they have $28.6 million in cap space, but the Broncos could free up even more with even one or two contract restructures with key players.

The Broncos have yet to do any restructures, but the new league year doesn't open until March 11, so there's time yet. But the Broncos have busted through the NFL stratosphere and will continue to be viewed as a prime free-agent landing spot.