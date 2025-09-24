3 Bo Nix Issues Broncos Must Fix Before it's Too Late

Bo Nix: Screen Merchant



• 16.8% of dropbacks have been screens (3rd-most)

• 5.6 YPA w/o screens (6th-lowest)

• 5:3 TD:INT

• 40.9 PFF Grade w/o screens (last)

• 41.3 Pass Grade (last)

• 6.1 Turnover Worthy Play% w/o screens (7th-highest)

• 66.2 Adj Comp% w/o screens (last) pic.twitter.com/SAVOH0qQxG