Broncos Can Exploit These Giants' Defensive Vulnerabilities
The Denver Broncos are 4-2, but they have struggled to find consistency on offense, with about six quarters of good offensive football in the 24 quarters they've played this season. The New York Giants have a formidable front, but their defense has struggled consistently throughout the season in areas the Broncos should look to exploit.
As we get ready for the game, where Demaryius Thomas will be inducted into the Ring of Fame and the Super Bowl 50 team gets celebrated, the Broncos don’t want to drop the ball with their offensive performance. When looking at Denver's matchups against the Giants' defense, these five stand out as the ones to keep an eye on.
Broncos' OTs vs. Giants' Edge Rushers
The play of Garett Bolles has been excellent this season, as he has only allowed five pressures through six games. However, Mike McGlinchey has been far more problematic, allowing 14 pressures through six games. The Giants' defense is rough, but they have plenty of talent off the edge.
With Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants have a rotation outside that has totaled 69 pressures through six games, with 24, 23, and 22 pressures, respectively. They can disrupt the passing game, but it provides an opportunity in the run game.
Thibodeaux has been the best run defender of the group, with a 10.6 run-stop percentage, but missed tackles are killing the Giants. There are nine missed tackles against the run among this group, and Burns and Carter have had issues holding up on the edge.
Denver needs Bolles to keep up his outstanding play this season, but even more importantly, it needs McGlinchey to play better. With all the issues the Broncos have had with their offensive line, McGlinchey has gone mostly unnoticed, not only in pass protection but also in his run blocking.
Broncos' Interior OL vs. Giants' IDL
Another week and another new left guard as Alex Placzewski is expected to step in with Matt Peart suffering an MCL injury early against the New York Jets and landing on injured reserve. That isn’t great for a unit, as Luke Wattenberg and Quinn Meinerz have mightily struggled this season. Ben Powers was the Broncos' stable piece inside, and his loss is being felt at left guard.
This isn’t ideal with Dexter Lawrence on the docket, who hasn’t been as disruptive this year, but is highly respected as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. So far, Lawrence has only 10 pressures this season, but he has eight run stops with an average tackle depth of 3.0 yards, suggesting a boom-or-bust run defense, which his tape supports.
As for Roy Robertson-Harris, he has been a stable defender inside for the Giants. While he doesn’t quite have the big plays Lawrence does, he has been more consistent. It adds to the importance of the Broncos' interior line improving.
WR Courtland Sutton vs. CB Paulson Adebo
There has yet to be a receiver to step up consistently for the Broncos opposite Sutton, which continues to put pressure on him to be the focal point of the passing game. After some tough matchups, Sutton gets a slight reprieve with Adebo up next.
Adebo has been the second-most-targeted corner in the NFL and has been allowing over 60% of his targets to get caught. While he hasn’t been allowing a high average of separation, he has been forcing one of the lowest rates of tight window throws this season.
Sutton has an advantage due to his effective separation and size against Adebo, who has solid length but doesn’t always maintain excellent positioning. The Broncos should focus on dominating this matchup throughout the game because it can help set up the next key matchup.
WR Pat Bryant vs. CB Cor’Dale Flott
Bryant hasn’t been used much in the passing game, despite showing good ability at getting open, despite six targets and four catches. The main reason Denver should focus on matching Bryant against Flott is for the run game, but it would also be a good matchup for the passing game.
When it comes to defending the run outside, Flott is one of the worst run-defending corners in the NFL. He can easily be taken out of the fold, and Bryant has emerged as the blocking receiver, which has led to increased snap counts over the past four games.
Franklin & Mims vs. Giants' Screen Game Defense
Screens are an extension of the run game, and the Giants have an issue with their boundary defense against the run. So, using screens as an extension of the run game is a targeted attack on where the Giants' defense struggled. This also pairs with the previous matchup of Bryant on Flott.
Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. are the two leading screen game receivers and should be used as such because their speed and quickness make them a significant threat on plays. They are consistent threats to take it to the house, even though they have yet to do so.
The Broncos are going to look at getting things going consistently on offense, and Sean Payton’s love of the screen game. While it hasn’t been the most efficient or effective play for Denver this season, they need to use it against the Giants' issues outside.