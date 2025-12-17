Early Week 16 Injury Update Brings Big Relief for Broncos

The 12-2 Denver Broncos are set to host the 10-4 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. In so doing, the Broncos will face the league's No. 1 rushing defense entering Week 16.

Fortunately, Broncos' rookie running back RJ Harvey was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, despite injuring his ribs against the Green Bay Packers. Harvey wasn't the only rookie who practiced in full, as wide receiver Pat Bryant returned to practice after missing Week 15 with a hamstring injury.

Here's the full practice report for Wednesday.

RJ Harvey | RB | Full (Ribs)

Pat Bryant | WR | Full (Hamsting)

Mike McGlinchey | OT | Full (Neck)

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR | Full (Biceps)

Luke Wattenberg | C | Full (Ankle)

Karene Reid | LB | Full (Hamstring)

Ben Powers | OG | Limited (Biceps)

Justin Strnad | LB | DNP (Foot)

Powers Watch

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10), guard Ben Powers (74) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) in the tunnel before game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Broncos started Powers' clock to return from injured reserve last week, and it would appear they've done the same with Reid. There's a chance both could return to the 53-man roster this week, although that would require cutting two players.

Despite the eight-man list of injured players, it's good to see that all but two were full participants in practice. Powers was limited, while Strnad did not partcipate.

It wouldn't be a shock to see Strnad miss some time with that foot, and so long as Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton stay healthy, the Broncos can afford it. Reid's return helps in that respect, too, although he is a completely untested rookie.

Five of the players listed on the practice report are either offensive starters or key role players on that side of the ball. Going against this tough Jacksonville defense, the Broncos will need all the horses they can get.

And what Mims brings to the table as the Broncos' dynamic kick and punt returner is immensely valuable. He returned a punt to the house in Week 14, earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Fortunately, he was a full go on Wednesday.

Will the Broncos activate Powers this week? That's a good question. I liked the odds a lot before the first practice of the week, but seeing him start out as limited has given me pause, especially considering that he was limited all of last week and wasn't activated.

However, the Broncos have 21 days from the time they start a player's clock to active him, so there's still plenty of time for Powers to get fully up to speed. It might not be this week against Jacksonville, but it's still possible.

Jaguars' Injury Snapshot

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are pretty banged up , with three players not participating in the first practice of the week, including rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten (finger) and starting defensive lineman Josh Hines-Allen (illness/shoulder).

We'll continue to monitor their progress as the week marches on.

