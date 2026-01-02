Chargers' Final Injury Report Doesn't Answer All of Broncos' Questions

The Denver Broncos have one last regular-season challenge. If they succeed, the Broncos will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs

The accompanying bye would come as a welcome relief to Denver's banged-up roster that has battled hard through the war of attrition that is the regular season. The Los Angeles Chargers are planning to rest key players in Week 18, including their starting quarterback, but the final injury report didn't provide definitive answers on who'll be rested.

The Chargers still present a clear and present threat to the Broncos' quest for the No. 1 seed.

Let's take a look at both final injury reports and break it down.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Nate Adkins TE Knee Pat Bryant WR Concussion Ben Powers OG Biceps Karene Reid LB Hamstring Out John Franklin-Myers DL Hip Questionable Dre Greenlaw LB Hamstring Out

Analysis

The Broncos aren't taking any chances with Greenlaw, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Broncos' Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Broncos want Greenlaw full available for the playoffs, and he could be quite a boost to the defense upon his return.

Reid is still technically on injured reserve. The Broncos don't have much time left to decide on whether to activate him, as they started his clock on December 17.

In some good news, both Adkins and Bryant are returning to the field, though how much they'll play remains to be seen. Bryant suffered a scary concussion against the Jaguars that hospitalized him for a few hours, and Bo Nix has missed him.

Keep an eye on Franklin-Myers. With the playoffs coming up, it might be wise to let Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones get some additional reps on defense vs. the Chargers.

Chargers Injury Report

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) looks on in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Player Position Injury Game Status Keenan Allen WR NIR-Rest Bradley Bozeman C Concussion Questionable Derius Davis WR Ankle Omarion Hampton RB Ankle Out Hassan Haskins RB Concussion Questionable Justin Herbert QB Left Hand/NIR-Rest Derwin James Sr. S NIR-Rest Khalil Mack OLB NIR-Rest RJ Mickens S Shoulder Questionable Elijah Molden DB Hamstring Doubtful Nikko Reed CB Hamstring Out Jamaree Salyer OL Hamstring Doubtful Benjamin St-Juste CB Shoulder Questionable Tuli Tuipulotu OLB NIR-Rest Kimani Vidal RB Neck Questionable

Analysis

Now, just because Herbert, Allen, James, Mack, and Tuipulotu don't have a game status doesn't mean they're all playing. The Chargers rested them for most of the week, with limited participation at best. Herbert is genuinely banged up, but he could play if Jim Harbaugh wanted him to.

As you can see, though, the Chargers are the walking wounded, casting Harbaugh's decision into focus. The Chargers were eliminated from first-seed contention, which means this is the best they can do relative to a bye and resting certain players.

We don't know for sure that James, Mack, and Tuipulotu won't play, but they aren't expected to. It wouldn't be a complete shock if Harbaugh threw them a few reps against Denver, though.

Allen is expected to play, though. He has some performance milestones within reach that would trigger significant contract bonuses.

Reed and Hampton have been ruled out, while seven other Chargers are listed as either questionable or doubtful. The Broncos still have to approach this opponent with the utmost seriousness, though, as it's still a Harbaugh-led team.

The Broncos have yet to beat the Chargers since Harbaugh became head coach in 2024. Denver is heavily favored at home in this one, but the Broncos could see the Chargers again in the playoffs.

