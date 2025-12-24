Mile High Roundtable Renders Predictions & Picks for Broncos-Chiefs

The Denver Broncos had a stunning 11-game winning streak that no one saw coming. The Jacksonville Jaguars threw a right cross that the Broncos didn't see coming, but that humbling loss could have been just the wake-up call needed.

With two games left to go, the Broncos control their pursuit of the AFC West crown and the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. If Denver wins each of its final two games, no help will be required in achieving those two goals.

One more slip-up, and it could all come crashing down, all the hard work that went into that 11-game winning streak and all the sacrifices the Broncos have made. The depleted Kansas City Chiefs would love nothing more than to spoil Denver's plans on Christmas Day, delivering a lump of coal instead of a shiny 13th win.

The Broncos haven't won at Arrowhead Stadium since Week 2 of the 2015 season. How will this one shake out?

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 12-3: Lingering over the brutal defeat to the Jaguars is not good for business. Sean Payton's team needs gritty determination and collective amnesia to conquer the wobbly Chiefs without superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Running the ball more comes into play and more sound tackling plays its part in a lopsided win.

Pick: Broncos 24, Chiefs 6

Thomas Hall ( @ThomasHallNFL ) 12-3: The Chiefs don't know how to handle being bounced from the playoffs early, so their response is to quit. The Broncos need to respond to a loss where they were whipped because they didn't get the mental game right. Nobody would've thought before the season began that the Broncos' get-right game would happen in Kansas City in December. Luckily for the Broncos, that's what Christmas Day provides.

Pick: Broncos 34, Chiefs 13

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 12-3: The Broncos didn't just lose last week. They were embarrassed at home by the Jaguars. The Chiefs will bear the brunt of Denver's righteous anger, with Bo Nix getting a timely opportunity to pad his stats in front of a national TV audience. The Broncos' tackling woes are solved in this one, as the pass rush feasts on the Chiefs' third-string quarterback.

Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 13

Luke Patterson ( @LukePattersonLP ) 12-3: Kansas City and Denver are at two separate forks in the road. Expect the Broncos to get in and get out with a flurry of takeaways, sacks, and QB Hits. Nix and Payton get the offense humming on Christmas with four touchdowns before the dogs are called off and the starters are rested.

Pick: Broncos 34, Chiefs 17

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ) 11-4: Coming off a big AFC loss, the Broncos have a bounce-back game against the beaten and battered Chiefs. The Broncos' defense will have a much better showing against third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun and his poor offensive line. The Broncos' offense will also have much more success, with Nix scoring four total touchdowns in a dominant effort.

Pick: Broncos 37, Chiefs 17

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 11-4: The Broncos have a tendency to play to their opponent's level, either up or down, with the exception of two games against bad teams where Denver dominated. Let's face it, the Chiefs weren't a great team before all their injuries, which have taken a toll, leaving them with their fourth and fifth-string tackles amd third-string quarterback. Denver blows the Chiefs out of Missouri and into Kansas with how they dominate the game.

Pick: Broncos 45, Chiefs 9

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) 11-4: There is no denying the Broncos got kicked in the teeth this past week. The question becomes what they learned from that experience that could help fuel them moving forward. Thankfully, this week what looked like a marquee matchup even just a month ago has now turned into a timely get-right game for the Broncos, especially the defense. The Chiefs come in with a banged up offensive line and a third string quarterback on a shortened week. If the Broncos want the single-season sack record, this game sets it up perfectly for them. The Broncos get an early lead, taking out the little crowd there is for this one, and the defense dominates once again.

Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 3

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 10-5: I figured they were due for a loss, but I was a week early. Point blank, if the Broncos — coming off a humbling defeat in front of their home fans — can't beat a third-string QB of a division rival, with the entire country watching, they probably don't deserve the No. 1 seed. It might not be the prettiest affair, given the quick turnaround, but Denver should take care of business quite easily on Christmas. No lumps of coal this year.

Pick: Broncos 20, Chiefs 9

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 10-5: The Broncos were incredibly disappointing on Sunday: they were outclassed, outcoached and outfought by a hungry, better coached Jacksonville team that won in all phases. Needless to say, it's important that the Broncos play their best in against a depleted, but still dangerous Kansas City team. In this one, the Broncos do just that in a confidence-boosting win.

Pick: Broncos 37, Chiefs 17

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 10-5: The Broncos' winning ways were finally stymied. Luckily, the Chiefs have gift wrapped a MASH unit of a team for Denver going into Arrowhead on Christmas. I would call this Broncos team a Grinch to Kansas City’s Whoville, but all the presents were taken from the Chiefs this year weeks ago. If the Broncos can’t beat this version of Kansas City, they do not deserve the No. 1 seed.

Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 13

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 10-5: The Chiefs are down to a third-string quarterback who has never started an NFL game and might be without a couple other starters, too. After the injury-depleted Chiefs got blown out by the Tennessee Titans, the Broncos need to show they can take over this game from the start — even if they might be without a couple of their own starters. Here’s hoping the Broncos get the job done this week and keep themselves in position for the AFC West title and the No. 1 seed.

Pick: Broncos 30, Chiefs 9

Ron White ( @RonWhiteNFL ) 10-5: The division matchup against this version of the Chiefs is a get-right game for the Broncos, who should be able to move the ball against this Kansas City defense. The Broncos' defense needs to rebound after Sunday’s embarrassing loss, with at least five sacks and two turnovers on Oladokun. The result is a Christmas gift in the form of a big victory.

Pick: Broncos 35, Chiefs 14

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ) 9-6: While this matchup had a lot more bark back in September, it's never a bad thing to beat Kansas City. I have a feeling that after that blowout loss last Sunday, Payton is going to have this team ready for a statement game and to kick the Chiefs while they're down, which Kansas City had no qualms doing to Denver for years post-Super Bowl 50. Watch for at least six sacks, a pair of takeaways, and an offensive explosion on Christmas.

Pick: Broncos 34, Chiefs 9

