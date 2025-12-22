Jaguars HC Fires Shot at Sean Payton After Broncos Beatdown

The Jacksonville Jaguars showed a much higher level of intensity than their opponent in Week 16. After the Jaguars punched the Denver Broncos in the mouth, defeating them 34-20 , we caught a glimpse of what additional ingredient may have fueled their performance when head coach Liam Coen stepped up to the post-game podium.

"Great team effort. [I’m] just thankful that a small market team like us can come into a place like Mile High and get it done," Coen said Sunday night.

A "small market" team? Makes you wonder where that particular quip came from. But those fans paying attention last week already know the answer, as it was uttered by Broncos head coach Sean Payton, although, in fairness, he was trying to be complimentary of his opponent.

Still, the Jaguars took it as a slight, and kudos to Coen for recognizing an opportunity for a little extra bulletin-board motivation. When Payton was asked about his "small market" comment from last week, he emphasized that he was complimenting the job Coen and the Jaguars had done in putting together a winning season, despite perhaps not garnering as much media attention as they deserve in Jacksonville.

“My press conference, it was very complimentary and those guys are playing outstanding football. That topic came up strictly because, ‘Hey, not enough of the country has seen how good these guys are playing,'" Payton said. "The point is, though, listen, that was a good job by Liam. He was looking for a rallying cry."

Payton is especially sympathetic to small-market teams, having coached the New Orleans Saints for 16 years. And while Denver has grown, and it's definitely one of the greatest sports cities in America, it's still not a major media market, though it may be a stretch to call it a "small market" nowadays.

"I spent 16 years at a small market," Payton said. "It was just a way for a coach to take it and use it to his advantage.”

A Rallying Cry

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) meet after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coen did just that. The Jaguars played with more energy and focus, and found ways to execute in critical moments, unlike the Broncos.

Despite fielding the NFL's best red-zone and third-down defense, for example, the Broncos allowed the Jaguars to score touchdowns on 4-of-5 trips inside the 20-yard line and convert 53% of their attempts on the 'money down.'

Adding insult to injury, Bo Nix and the Broncos have been very stingy about giving the ball away, especially in the second half of games, but the Jaguars took it away twice on Sunday. And those two takeaways, combined with a missed 44-yard field-goal attempt by Wil Lutz, and a woeful inability to tackle in space, led to Denver's demise.

Coen is in his first year as an NFL head coach, and he got the better of Payton, an 18-year veteran. Coen has done a phenomenal job in Year 1 with the Jags, and he deserves a lot of credit.

Still in Control

But it was only the Broncos' third loss of the season, and their first since Week 3. The Broncos still have everything in front of them, and they control their own fate relative to winning the AFC West and the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference.

It might have been just the slice of humble pie needed to remind the Broncos of their fallibility. After all, an 11-game winning streak can lead to complacency, and that certainly appeared to be the case on Sunday, as the Broncos performed under a general malaise.

Will the setback serve the Broncos? Payton's team has already clinched a playoff berth, so they'll be playing beyond Week 18. The question is, how far will the Broncos go?

What the Broncos want is the division crown and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Winning the No. 1 playoff seed also comes with the added benefit of a bye during Wildcard Weekend.

So, if the Broncos can take care of business against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, they'll punch their ticket to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. From there, two wins would put them in the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are still striving to fend off the surging Houston Texans, who haven't lost a game since falling to the Broncos at NRG Stadium in Week 9. Credit Coen and his team; the Jaguars humbled the Broncos.

But it may have been a blessing in disguise. Time will tell.

