5 Crucial Matchups for Broncos' Defense vs. Texans
Even without Patrick Surtain II, the Denver Broncos' defense still has plenty of pieces to be a threat to the Houston Texans, and they proved that by essentially shutting down the Dallas Cowboys, who have been a top-three offense in the NFL.
The Texans' offense has struggled but has shown more signs of life over the last two weeks, so Denver still has its work cut out for it. However, there are exploitable matchups for the Broncos' defense against the Texans, and they need to take advantage of them to halt an offense that has been emerging over the past few weeks.
Without Surtain, there will likely be more emphasis on winning upfront and generating pressure, to help speed up the process and keep the Broncos' secondary from having to hold up as long. So let’s get into the matchups.
QB C.J. Stroud vs. DC Vance Joseph
Believe it or not, most quarterbacks do better against the blitz than when teams don’t send more than four rushers, as it gives the quarterback an opening to get rid of the ball quickly. Stroud, however, is an interesting case study in how he does against the blitz.
There are some areas where Stroud is more standard against the blitz than without, but in the more concerning areas, he does worse. The Broncos' simulated pressures and blitz disguises have really stood out this year. If Joseph and the Broncos can stay on point, they should be able to find success, especially given some unusual things the Texans are doing with their offensive line.
For Stroud, out of 33 quarterbacks, he ranks 14th in rating, 22nd in completion percentage, 23rd in CPOE (completion percentage over expected), 11th in EPA/Dropback, 14th in lowest pressures, 17th in fewest sacks, and eighth in lowest quarterback pressure percentage. Then, in those same measures against the blitz, he ranks 24th in rating, sixth in completion percentage, eighth in CPOE, 20th in EPA/Dropback, eighth in pressures and sacks, and ninth in pressure rate.
So, Joseph will want to throw blitzes at the Texans and Stroud, betting that the Broncos' pressure will get home and cause disruption. To do this, he is going to need the secondary to hold up off the snap and not give Stroud those quick and early completions that have been his outlet against blitzes.
Broncos' Secondary vs. Texans' Beat-Up WR Corps
Speaking of the secondary, the Broncos have a challenging task without Surtain, especially given the Texans' wide receiver room, which is poised to feature Nico Collins and Christian Kirk. With Riley Moss and how he doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt on defensive pass interference calls, the Texans will look to attack him.
Ja’Quan McMillian is coming off his worst game and will be needed with Kirk and Jaylin Noel working the slot for the Texans. Jahdae Barron will also likely see the field a lot, as the Texans do like to spread teams out a good bit.
Kris Abrams-Draine will likely start opposite Moss as the Broncos continue to use Barron in the slot, but they could use the rookie outside, and when the Texans look to spread them out, make the switch. After watching the Cowboys game, there is a significant concern with Abrams-Draine in this matchup.
When Abrams-Draine took the field, he gave receivers a large cushion and forced plays underneath. That is an acceptable strategy when you aren’t blitzing a lot, as the Broncos blitzed 33% of the time against the Cowboys. However, it should be higher against the Texans, and that cushion gives Stroud a quick outlet.
This is an exciting matchup, and one with a lot of concerns, as there is when you lose the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. There are many ways the Broncos could go about it, and each has significant negatives that could open the door for the Texans to continue their offensive emergence.
OLB Nik Bonitto vs. OT Aireontae Ersery
When it comes to the simulated pressures and blitz packages Joseph has put together, it has led to consistent one-on-one matchups for Jonathon Cooper and Bonitto against opposing tackles. In this game, there is a serious advantage for Bonitto when it comes to his matchup against the rookie left tackle.
Ersery has some habits that haven’t been corrected since he entered the NFL, leaving him open around the arch, where Bonitto excels. Bonitto hasn’t faced a lot of chips or double teams this season, but the Texans may make that a point of emphasis to slow him down because of how big his advantage is over the rookie.
DL Zach Allen vs. RG Ed Ingram
Ingram has been a solid blocker for the Texans, but he hasn’t been great and hasn’t faced many threats like Allen. One thing the Broncos do need from Allen is to be more consistent as a run defender, which has been hit-or-miss all season but has been solid since Malcolm Roach came off injured reserve.
Allen should be able to make an impact as a pass rusher, unless he gets squished down by the schemed pressures Joseph dials up, much like what happened against the Cincinnati Bengals, to get the tackles in one-on-ones. If Allen can get Ingram on an island, then the Broncos need him to win.
DL John Franklin-Myers vs. LGs Laken Tomlinson & Juice Scruggs
Here is where things get wacky with the Texans, as they have rotated their left guard over the last two games. On 156 offensive snaps over their previous two games, Tomlinson has 86, and Scruggs the other 70 at left guard. Typically, rotating offensive linemen is a recipe for disaster, but the Texans have seen their offense surge while doing so.
Franklin-Myers is a threat and needs to take advantage of the rotation, especially when Tomlinson is out there. While it isn’t a significant difference, the Texans have a slight tendency to pass more with Tomlinson out there and run more with Scruggs.
Tomlinson has struggled in pass protection, and that is where Franklin-Myers needs to make the most significant impact to disrupt the passing game. But, on the flip side, the Broncos need Franklin-Myers to do better against the run, especially when Scruggs is out there.
Otherwise, Denver should pull Franklin-Myers for Roach, D.J. Jones, or even Eyioma Uwazurike in those situations to be more fortified against the run.