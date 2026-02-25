7 Key Takeaways From Broncos' NFL Combine Pressers

For the first time in a month, we got to hear from Denver Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton. With the NFL Combine kicking off this week, the Broncos' top two shot-callers held court at the podium from the Indiana Convention Center on Tuesday.

The Broncos were close to the NFL summit, but now they have to start from the bottom of the mountain again, just like everyone else, only this time, they're even more battle-tested and experienced. First, though, this team has to make some decisions on its own free agents, hit the free agency market, and bring in another productive draft class.

We're still many months away from the cleats hitting the grass at Broncos HQ. For now, we're left to analyze what Paton and Payton had to say at the NFL Combine, and analyze the implications relative to the offseason and what comes next for the Broncos in 2026.

We learned a lot on Tuesday, though. Let's get to the key takeaways.

Payton Genuinely Trusts Webb

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Payton stunned many around the NFL by confirming that the rumors we've been hearing since January are true: offensive coordinator Davis Webb will take over the primary play-calling duties.

"He’s extremely talented. With regards to play calling, it’s something that he’ll be really good at it. Man, it’s like, ‘Would you give up play calling?’" Payton said of Webb . "I would only do that if I felt like it would help our team. I’ll still be involved with what we do offensively, just like what we do defensively. But I do think he has a gift. He’s real sharp. I’m glad he’s on our staff. Typically, any decision we make like that is to benefit our team."

It'll be the first time in many years that Payton will not be his team's primary play-caller. He did it a few times during his long tenure with the New Orleans Saints, but only when he had to due to injury or the one-year suspension he served for Bounty-gate.

Payton emphasized Webb's unique talent and knowledge. Webb is only three years into his NFL coaching career, but he's already earned Payton's trust.

Payton truly believes this move will redound to the Broncos' great benefit. We're talking about one of the most prolific and well-respected offensive play-callers of the modern age passing the baton to a fourth-year NFL coach and a guy who's only in his fourth year in the profession.

For those within Broncos Country who are dubious, trust in Payton. If he believes this is what's best for the Broncos, trust him.

This didn't happen because of an ultimatum by Webb. Payton feels it'll help the Broncos get the plays in "quicker" and benefit Bo Nix and the offense.

“I’m not too surprised. I think he pondered it, like he said, midway through the season," Paton said of Payton's decision to give Webb the play-calling duties. “Oh yeah, we’re just so busy this time of year. The season went longer, which is cool, but the offseason gets condensed. We’ve been rolling. That is really cool, but it will happen when it happens. I’m not too worried about it. We have a lot going on this offseason. We have a busy offseason.”The cool thing is that he is one of the best to ever call [a game] and yet he is going to let this young up-and-comer [do it]. That just goes to show you how much he believes in Davis."

Payton Wants His Paton Collaboration to Continue

May 13, 2023, Englewood, Colorado, USA: Broncos Head Coach SEAN PAYTON, left, with General Mgr. GEORGE PATON, center, and CEO GREG PENNER look on from the field during Broncos Rookie Training Camp at the Denver Broncos Practice Facility Saturday afternoon. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When Payton was first hired in January of 2023, we weren't sure what the implications were for Paton, especially after the botched Russell Wilson trade and Nathaniel Hackett head-coaching hire. But it turns out that Payton and Paton are a great fit.

Together, Payton and Paton have drafted and developed some great players and have done well evaluating veteran talent in the trade and free-agent markets. With Paton's contract situation in doubt, Payton campaigned for his counterpart in the Broncos' front office.

“I have already. So yeah, it’s overdue. I say that respectfully, to the process," Payton said of Paton . "He and I have a great working relationship. My job wouldn't be as fun or as exciting if he wasn't a part of it. But that should be something that gets handled quickly."

Payton sent a message to the Walton-Penner ownership group, and fans can expect the Broncos to act here pretty soon. Paton is consumed by what's going on right now with the NFL Combine and free agency opening in two weeks, but he'd certainly like some multi-year security on the contract side.

The Payton-Paton partnership has led to 32 regular-season wins over the past three seasons. The Broncos finally threw down the Kansas City Chiefs and reclaimed the AFC West crown after 10 years.

Together, they clinched the No. 1 playoff seed and won a postseason game. Payton and Paton have true chemistry together and the proof is in the pudding. We shouldn't be kept waiting too long on the news of a Paton extension.

“Oh yeah, we’re just so busy this time of year. The season went longer, which is cool, but the offseason gets condensed," Paton said on Tuesday when asked about his contract. "We’ve been rolling. That is really cool, but it will happen when it happens. I’m not too worried about it. We have a lot going on this offseason.”

The NFL Combine is Still an In-Person Affair

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (QB07) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Some NFL teams opted not to send their GMs and head coaches to the NFL Combine this year, choosing to participate in the event remotely through Zoom and film study. Paton doesn't begrudge anyone their right to approach the Combine that way, but he's not about to pass up on the opportunity to get an up-close and personal look at the 300-plus prospects who'll attend this week.

“I saw that and maybe they just want to be more efficient. It would be kind of cool to be home and just watching tape and grinding, yet the reason that you want to come here is to get in front of the players and get to know the players," Paton said. "It’s another step in the process of trying to get to know these players in person and face-to-face. The more that you get to know these players, I just think the better of a decision you will make... To each his own.”

The Broncos have an excellent draft resume under Paton's stewardship, so it's best not to mess with a good thing. Paton and Payton both made the trip to Indianapolis and will participate in the NFL Combine the old-fashioned way.

A Good LB Class

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Broncos have some big holes to fill at linebacker, with two of their top three players set to hit free agency. The team will try to bring Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad back, but if there's a hitch in that giddyup, the NFL draft class has plenty of linebacker depth, according to Paton.

“I think that this is a pretty good linebacker class," Paton said. "It is a tough position for a rookie to come in and play right away, especially with some of the things that we do. I do like the depth of this class, I do. We’ll see. It’s early in the process. We interviewed those guys last night. It was a sharp group, definitely.”

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Broncos bring back either Singleton or Strnad and draft a linebacker. With Dre Greenlaw under contract, every linebacker currently behind him on the depth chart is a former college free agent, with the exception of the injury-plagued Drew Sanders, who was a 2023 third-round pick.

Sanders was actually the Broncos' highest-drafted linebacker since taking D.J. Williams in the first round back in 2004. It might be time to use a Day 1 or 2 pick on the position for the long-term.

O-Line Will Be a Focus

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs for a touchdown as offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) defends against New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos have one of the best offensive lines in football, with two All-Pros in left tackle Garett Bolles and right guard Quinn Meinerz. All five of Denver's starters upfront are either playing on second (or third) contracts or were part of Payton's maiden free-agent class from 2023.

However, Bolles and McGlinchey are both on the wrong side of 30. Cultivating offensive line depth will be a priority for the Broncos this offseason.

“You always have to look at your offensive and defensive lines, especially the offensive line. What is the age? You don’t to age at the same time," Paton said. "Meinerz, we took in the third [round], maybe [C Alex] Forsyth. I’m not sure who else we drafted. We were fortunate to hit… We got ‘Palcho’ (T Alex Palczewski) as a free agent and then the next year we got [T Frank] Crum... I think you always have to feed the offensive lines and defensive lines to sustain success in this league. We’ll continue to do that, regardless of how good our offensive line is.”

The Broncos haven't drafted an offensive tackle since Bolles in 2017. He was the team's first-round pick that year.

However, the Broncos have found some gems in the college free agent ranks, including Palczeweski and Crum. But it might be time to dedicate some of their resources — either salary-cap dollars or draft picks — to bringing in some blue-chip talent.

Still Searching for Balance With Marvin Mims Jr.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts after a play during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mims had a rather forgettable regular-season in Year 3, but he came up big for the Broncos in the playoffs. Mims had a huge performance against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round and accounted for the bulk of Denver's offensive output in the AFC championship game.

Considering that Mims finished his 2024 season in a similar fashion, fans wonder why he hasn't been utilized more on offense. We know he's already a two-time All-Pro punt returner, but he seems to have so much more on tap to offer the Broncos on offense.

The Broncos tried very hard to will a Troy Franklin ascension into existence in 2025, but perhaps that level of commitment should have been focused on Mims. Payton addressed the issue on Tuesday.

“As you watch, and there’s that balance of snaps, but he’s been showing us that. I would sometimes say look, the only one keeping him back sometimes would be just the rotation," Payton said of Mims. "Troy [Franklin] has done well in his second year. I go all the way back to that Cincinnati Saturday night game (in 2024), and we got to see a real special performance. So we have to keep finding him those opportunities down the field. The right balance, of course.”

If the Broncos have been unable (or unwilling) to find that "balance" with Mims thus far, it's probably not going to happen. But while Broncos Country pounds the table for upgrades at wide receiver, it would be the height of irony if Mims's game-changing ability continues to languish right under Payton's nose.

Broncos View RJ Harvey As a Three-Down RB

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

RJ Harvey was hit-or-miss as the Broncos' featured back from Week 11 on. As the No. 2 guy behind J.K. Dobbins, Harvey shined, but when the injury bug struck the veteran in Week 10, the rookie struggled to carry the load.

Harvey had his moments, but he lacked down-to-down consistency as a ball-carrier. What he brings to the table as a pass-catcher out of the backfield makes him a very potent weapon, especially in the red zone, but how the Broncos view their 2025 second-round pick could help forecast what they ultimately choose to do in free agency and the draft.

Paton made it clear that the Broncos view Harvey as a three-down running back.

“We do. I thought he had a really good year for a rookie, and everything that was thrown to him. Then Dobbins gets hurt, and he comes in," Paton said of Harvey. "He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands, and you saw that at all stages during the season and in big games [like] Jacksonville and Buffalo [in the] playoffs. Just him with the ball in his hands and his route-running ability. I thought he improved [in] first and second down. I think that the game slowed down for him as the season went along. I couldn’t be more happy about RJ ."

Perhaps the ideal solution is to pair Harvey with Dobbins once again. Dobbins will be a free agent if he's not re-signed by March 11, and he has stated multiple times his desire to be a " Bronco for life ."

Webb taking over the play-calling duties could be a net positive for Harvey and the Broncos' running backs — a position group that could use a more creative impetus. Paton said all the right things about Harvey, but how the Broncos navigate free agency, in particular, will tell us just how truthful the veteran GM was being about his young running back.

When it comes to NFL GM and coach-speak, follow what they do, not what they say. If the Broncos go out and spend on a running back or draft one high, it might cast Paton's words in February into question.

However, if Paton is right, and the game began to slow down for Harvey, he could be in store for a breakout Year 2. Aside from the play-calling and blocking upfront, Harvey has to show way better vision as a ball-carrier in order for the Broncos to be able to rely on him as a true three-down back.

Harvey did score a whopping 12 total touchdowns as a rookie and gave the Broncos nearly 900 yards of offense, so it's hard to view him as a disappointment. But I didn't see anything down the stretch that would lead me to believe he could carry the load as this team's bell-cow, other than he managed to stay healthy and available, which isn't nothing.