Broncos Elevate FB Adam Prentice & LB Garrett Wallow vs. Colts
The Denver Broncos have elevated two practice-squad players ahead of Sunday's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Fullback Adam Prentice and linebacker Garrett Wallow will be elevated to the gameday roster.
Prentice is in his fifth year and is on his second stint with the Broncos. He originally entered the NFL as a college free agent out of South Carolina with the Broncos in 2021.
Prentice would go on to spend a chunk of time with the New Orleans Saints, including in 2021 when Sean Payton was still the head coach. When Michael Burton suffered his injury earlier this summer, the Broncos brought Prentice back.
It'll be interesting to see if the Broncos continue to carry Prentice on the practice squad after Nate Adkins returns to full health. Adkins was a limited participant in practice this week, which was his first action since suffering an ankle injury in the summer.
Adkins is easily Denver's best blocking tight end, and he's been utilized as a fullback at times. It wouldn't be a complete shock if the Broncos waive Prentice from the practice squad when Adkins returns. Adkins can be a tight end and a fullback, especially as a depth player.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wallow is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker in his fourth NFL season. He's appeared in 35 games with five starts.
Originally a Houston Texans fifth-round draft pick in 2021, Wallow has 36 career tackles (22 solo) and one pass break-up, as well as six tackles on special teams. With Dre Greenlaw ruled out for the second straight week, the Broncos want some linebacker depth.
It'll be Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad starting, with rookie Karene Reid and Wallow as the depth linebackers. Wallow is also a willing and capable special teams contributor.
That's crucial as the Broncos' coverage units last week were lackluster. The Broncos gave up way too many yards on punt and kick returns. That's got to improve immediately.
It's also why the newcomer is getting bumped early instead of Levelle Bailey, who we know is liked by Sean Payton and his staff. The message to Bailey? Contribute on special teams or get used being left in the dust.
Recommended Articles
Wallow is the type of lunch-pail player that coaches love. It's cool to see him getting some opportunities early on after signing with the Broncos as a free agent this past summer.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!