Broncos Designate Linebacker for Return from Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos have designated inside linebacker Karene Reid for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday, while also signing offensive lineman Nash Jones to the practice squad.

As of this writing, Denver has 19 days to activate Reid to the 53-man roster or, per NFL rules, leave him on the injured list for the remainder of the season. It's likelier than not that he's activated -- potentially in time for Sunday's home showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reid practiced in full each day this week and was officially listed as questionable on the final Week 16 injury report.

A rookie undrafted free agent who made the team out of camp, Reid has appeared in 10 games for the Broncos this season, primarily as a special-teamer. He hasn't seen the field since Week 10 after suffering a hamstring strain amid Denver's Nov. 6 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

"He’s exactly what we saw in college," Broncos general manager George Paton said of Reid in August. "We’ve had some luck with these Utah guys. It’s a credit to [Utah Head] Coach [Kyle Whittingham] and the program he’s had there. He’s mature, obviously went on a mission. He’s 25 years old, but smart, instinctive, nose for the ball, playmaker, urgent. He’s going to be a good [special] teamer. [He is] everything we want in a football player."

Assuming he dresses Sunday, Reid will nominally function as a deep reserve linebacker behind Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton, and Jordan Turner.

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws against Denver Broncos linebacker Karene Reid (47) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Strnad Sidelined

Reid's potential return to action is, perhaps, no coincidence after the Broncos ruled out primary backup ILB Justin Strnad for Week 16 due to a foot injury. Strnad -- who made seven starts this year in place of Greenlaw -- was the only Denver player to receive that designation; Reid and left guard Ben Powers (biceps) are questionable, with head coach Sean Payton hinting the latter could experience an acclimation period before going full-bore.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant (hamstring), defensive end John Franklin-Myers (non-injury related/rest), running back RJ Harvey (ribs), right tackle Mike McGlinchey (neck), receiver Marvin Mims (biceps), and center Luke Wattenberg (ankle) were all removed from the injury report and will play versus Jacksonville.