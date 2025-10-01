Broncos Eligible to Get Two Key Players Back Off IR This Week
Through the first four games, the Denver Broncos' defense has had some great moments, but it has been highly inconsistent. The Broncos have failed to make plays at times, tackling has been an issue, and penalties have been problematic.
The good news? The Broncos have some reinforcements on the way.
Both defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and linebacker Drew Sanders are eligible to come off injured reserve this week. While there hasn’t been any official indication of either player actually being activated, both could be used if they're healthy enough to be called up.
The Broncos' defensive line has struggled against the run, and Roach was a key rotational player alongside D.J. Jones last year. While Eyioma Uwazurike has stepped up, he has been inconsistent, and Jordan Jackson was a healthy scratch against the Cincinnati Bengals.
That indicates Roach will be activated for the upcoming Week 5 game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. The Broncos can use him on the defensive line. It'll be a boost to the rotation and can help generate interior pressure and bolster the run defense inside, both of which are essential against the Eagles.
Drew Sanders
Sanders is a bit tougher to get on the field, as it's unclear whether he has improved as a run defender and in coverage. However, the linebacker play has been the biggest issue with the Broncos' defense. Alex Singleton has been a liability, and while Justin Strnad has been solid through the first four games, he also has had his fair share of issues.
Sanders can help as a blitzer in the middle, something the Broncos have had issues with through the first four games. Singleton is one of the most blitzed linebackers, but he's picked up only two pressures, leading to a low pressure rate. Strnad has been more effective, with two sacks, but he hasn’t been used as a blitzer nearly as often.
So, with the Broncos' issues generating pressures with blitzing linebackers, that's the avenue for Sanders to get on the field, if he gets activated. He can also be a boost to the special teams unit, which has also been inconsistent through the first four weeks.
It's easy to see how Roach can help the defense, as he was a key cog for success last year, but Sanders is a lot tougher. There are ways he can help, but he is far harder to trust on the field because his play has been such an issue in coverage and against the run.
The Takeaway
There is a need for a change over Singleton, but Sanders may not be the right fit, especially without seeing it on the field first. Getting Sanders back may help, but it may be more limited in terms of how he can assist, especially on defense.
However, the Broncos need Roach back. They have had some questionable defensive front rotations, where the effectiveness wanes dramatically when the three starters come off the field.
Roach is a starting-caliber talent, based on his performance last year, so he should increase effectiveness when he rotates and provides the Broncos with another quality run defender inside, where they have had the most issues.