Broncos’ Latest Roster Cut Hints at a Key Starter’s Return

Ben Powers, come on down! The Broncos' veteran guard hasn't officially been activated yet, but on Thursday, the team made room for Powers by waiving fellow offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, as reported by 9NEWS ' Mike Klis .

Throckmorton is a former undrafted free agent who caught on with the New Orleans Saints in 2020, back when Sean Payton was still their head coach. Throckmorton joined the Broncos last year, and has has bounced back and forth from the practice squad to the active roster.

Throckmorton was waived in the final roster-cutdowns this past August, but quickly re-signed to the practice squad. When Powers went down following Week 5's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Broncos initially went with Matt Peart as his replacement.

Peart suffered a season-ending injury in his one Week 6 start, replacing Powers in the starting lineup, and the Broncos then promoted Throckmorton to the 53-man roster. However, it's been Alex Palczewski who has started at left guard since Week 7.

Palczewski started off well at left guard, but he's become the clear weak link on the Broncos' offensive line. Throckmorton being waived is no guarantee, but it's likely a harbinger of the Broncos' plan to activate Powers this week vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What to Expect in Powers' Return

November 17, 2024: Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) blocks Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison (96) in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. | Derek Regensburger/IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

It might take Powers a game or two to regain his football legs, but he should be a stabilizing force upfront, especially in the running game. That extra push upfront will be needed this week against the Jaguars' top-ranked rushing defense.

Right now, the Broncos' practice squad has 15 players on it, plus an international exemption in the form of the Australian-born tight end Patrick Murtagh. Teams can have 16 players plus the international exemption, totaling 17 guys.

So long as Throckmorton passes through the waiver wire unclaimed, it's relatively safe to assume he'll be re-signed to the practice squad. The Broncos have been anticipating these moves since they started Powers' clock to return from injured reserve last week.

Throckmorton is a sixth-year pro out of Oregon. Powers is in Year 7, joining the Broncos back in 2023 as part of Payton's maiden free-agent class in Denver.

Both players are 29 years old, though Powers entered the league originally as a Baltimore Ravens' fourth-round draft pick in 2019. He played his college ball at Oklahoma.

Powers has one year left on his deal with the Broncos, though how he plays down the stretch and in the playoffs will determine whether he finishes out his contract. Powers' deal offers the Broncos an out in 2026 with $13 million in cap savings (post-June 1 cut).

Considering how much the Broncos have prioritized the offensive line under Sean Payton, I'd expect to see an extension for Powers next year before a release. But it is the NFL, and the business side of things has a habit of intruding, though Powers can minimize the likelihood of that happening by returning to his pre-injury form.

Powers was playing the best ball of his Broncos tenure when he suffered that biceps injury against the Eagles. Here's to hoping he hits the ground running in his return.

