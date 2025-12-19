Who Broncos Fans Should Root For in Week 16 (Besides Denver)

The Denver Broncos have a chance to clinch the division title and the top seed in the AFC this week vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars , but they're going to need help. As we look at this week's schedule, some of the rooting interests for Broncos Country are easy to see, but others are harder to discern.

As always, the rooting interest focuses on getting Denver the best possible seed, but with a playoff spot already clinched, we'll look at how the Broncos can get the best possible playoff matchup if they don’t secure the top seed. There are a few teams that should concern fans if the Broncos had to face them in the playoffs.

Of course, to clinch the division and top seed, Denver has to win. With the Jaguars coming down, their offense being as great as it has been of late, it’ll be a hard-fought battle. A loss wouldn't ruin anything, as the Broncos would still sit atop the AFC West and the AFC.

One thing Denver has going for it is that, despite the Jaguars' offensive resurgence, the quality of the defenses they have faced has been among the worst in the NFL. Even with the Broncos' defensive struggles lately, they're still far better than what the Jaguars have faced.

The Broncos may need a hotter defensive start, though, as they rank 12th in EPA/play allowed in the first half and third in the second. Since the bye, the Broncos have been a bit leaky on defense, and they need to patch up those holes in the boat fast.

Let's start with a division rival.

Chargers at Cowboys

To clinch the division, which is the top priority, Denver also needs the Los Angeles Chargers to lose, and they go on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. While the Cowboys' odds of making the playoffs are slim, they haven’t been eliminated.

It has been a few weeks since Broncos fans have needed a Cowboys win, and Dallas has helped Denver, including its win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for the top seed in the AFC, the Broncos still need the Chargers to lose, but they also need two other teams to lose. They come out of the AFC East, with the two teams competing for the division title, the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Patriots at Ravens

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Patriots are on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, who will be fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive. If the Ravens lose, they won’t be eliminated, but it will make their road to the playoffs much more difficult, so they are going to give the Patriots everything they’ve got.

Bills at Browns

The Bills, unfortunately, take on the Cleveland Browns, and this is the game least likely to go the way the Broncos need it to. Myles Garrett is a game-changer and is chasing the sack record, but the Browns' offense may not be able to do enough, as it has before, when he had 12 sacks in three games.

The Browns are 1-2 in those games, with their lone win being against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders at Texans

Speaking of the Raiders, they also should have Broncos fans rooting for them, though their game has no direct impact on the Broncos. Their game can have significant implications for playoff seeding as they take on the Houston Texans, who have been outstanding in recent weeks and are one team Broncos fans shouldn’t want to play in the playoffs.

Of course, rooting for the Raiders is difficult for any Broncos fan to do, but it's what's best for a potential Super Bowl run.

49ers at Colts

The only other two games with rooting interest also affect potential seeding. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Indianapolis Colts. A Colts win would be better for potential matchups.

Steelers at Lions

Then the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions play the last game. If the Lions win, the AFC North would still be in doubt. Worth noting: the Patriots and Ravens game is Sunday night, so a Steelers loss could give the Ravens hope and push them even harder for a win.

Neither the Steelers nor the Ravens is overly concerning for the Broncos, so the Steelers-Lions game is strictly about the Ravens having more to play for against the Patriots, as a Ravens win gets Denver one step closer to clinching the top seed in the AFC.

The Takeaway

The Broncos have to win, and as long as they do, the division and the top seed are theirs. If the Broncos get the help they need, they could rest some injured starters over the last two weeks and focus on the playoffs.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage