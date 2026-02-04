Rob Gronkowski Trolls Tom Brady for Not Rooting for Patriots in Super Bowl LX

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have done everything together: they’ve won multiple Super Bowls, set several postseason records and thrown trophies to each other on boats. So when Brady came out and said he wasn’t rooting for the Patriots in this year’s big game against the Seahawks, Gronkowski was admittedly a little lost for words.

Gronkowski, who proudly announced he was, in fact, cheering for New England in Super Bowl LX, was asked by Kay Adams why his former Patriots buddy isn’t doing the same.

“Did he say that he’s not rooting for the Patriots?” Gronk asked, just to clarify (Brady did indeed say that).

“Why [doesn’t Brady root for New England]? Oh, I don’t know. I’m not Tom. I haven’t talked to him since the Patriots have been to the Super Bowl. Because he probably wants to be the quarterback. He’s that competitive. He wants to be the guy in the Super Bowl right now.”

"He probably wants to be the quarterback!" 😂@RobGronkowski | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/ijxJZR4zm0 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 4, 2026

Earlier this week, many Patriots fans were rightfully surprised to hear Brady claim he “doesn’t have a dog in the fight” in the Pats-Seahawks Super Bowl. “May the best team win,” Brady simply said on the Let’s Go! podcast.

As a Fox analyst and minority owner in the Raiders, Brady may have hesitated to publicly back his former team and blatantly show his biases. But at the same time, no one would have held it against the Pats legend if he backed his longtime franchise to come out on top. Brady won six of his seven Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and, barring any controversy, should be a shoo-in as a first-ballot Hall of Famer due to the fame and accomplishments that he brought to New England.

Perhaps Brady is feeling a little FOMO about seeing the Pats thrive with franchise quarterback Drake Maye and beloved coach Mike Vrabel, but he’s just going to have to get used it as New England could soon take home its biggest victory in the post-Brady era and potentially ignite a new, fearsome dynasty in the AFC. Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks will kickoff on Sunday, Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium.

