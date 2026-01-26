Report: Broncos Assistant 'Strong Candidate' to Become Raiders HC

Denver Broncos offensive passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb is a "strong candidate" to become the Las Vegas Raiders' next head coach, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported after Sunday's AFC Championship.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Webb is slated to meet with Raiders brass in the coming week to discuss the job. He's also expected to draw interest from the Buffalo Bills for their head-coaching vacancy.

By league rule, Webb was prohibited from speaking with any outside organizations while Denver was still alive in the postseason. That hurdle was cleared following the team's 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the conference title contest.

The Raiders originally requested to interview Webb on Jan. 6.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A former signal-caller himself for the Bills and Giants, Webb was hired by Denver ahead of the 2023 campaign to work with then-starter Russell Wilson. More recently, the 31-year-old has been credited with aiding in the development of Wilson's successor, Bo Nix, who has set multiple NFL and franchise records.

"He's is in this new generation [of coaches]," Broncos HC Sean Payton said of Webb in 2024. "I like that there is energy in how he presents in a room. He has every one of his high school, college and pro gameplans downloaded into files, PDFs, that I would have no idea how to get to, and he can upload. He’s someone that when we install throughout the week, he’s punching into his computer. So his meetings are extremely organized. He’s played the position.

The Broncos promoted Webb from QB coach to his current position before the start of this season, during which Nix threw for 3,391 yards and 25 touchdowns, leading the club to its first division crown, No. 1 seed, and playoff victory since 2015.

Nix missed the AFC Championship due to a fractured ankle sustained in last week's win over Buffalo. Veteran backup Jarrett Stidham started in Nix's stead, completing 17-of-31 passes for one touchdown and one interception, also losing a critical fumble early in the game.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Leonhard to LAC?

Another of Denver's coveted assistants could join Webb in defecting elsewhere within the AFC West. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported last week that Broncos assistant head coach/defensive passing game coordinator Jim Leonhard is among the "top candidates" for the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator position.

"Miami DC Anthony Weaver and Tennessee DC Dennard Wilson are among fits from the Baltimore tree. Minnesota's Daronte Jones and Denver's Jim Leonhard are among the top candidates given their experience as defensive pass-game coordinators," Fowler wrote on Jan. 23.

Fowler also speculated that Webb could be a fit for the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator gig.

"The Ravens interviewed 16 candidates for the head coaching search, which could provide some clues for the coordinator spot," he wrote. "Veteran offensive coaches Matt Nagy, Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Brady recently met with the team. All three would be good fits for Jackson. Denver's Davis Webb is qualified as well if he wants to leave Denver to call plays."

Expect some shakeup within the Broncos' coaching staff now that other teams are permitted to poach them. Such is the cost of doing business as the the team with the NFL's best record, buoyed by a rising star quarterback and an established dominant defense.