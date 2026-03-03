NFL Franchise-Tag Frenzy Alters Broncos’ Free-Agent Market

As is always the case, the NFL gears didn't get moving until deadline day, but we saw multiple players across the league get tagged on Tuesday. We knew the Atlanta Falcons planned on franchise-tagging tight end Kyle Pitts , and that transaction went through ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Since the tagging window opened on February 17, Denver Broncos fans have been scrutinizing what would happen with two high-profile running backs set to hit the free-agent market: Breece Hall of the New York Jets and Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks.

On Tuesday, the Jets tagged Hall, but the Seahawks opted not to do the same with Walker. Hall is officially off the free-agent market, but Walker is headed that direction, unless the Seahawks re-sign him to a multi-year deal before March 11, when the new league year opens.

Tagged: As the Jets and RB Breece Hall continue to try to hammer out a lucrative long-term deal, New York is placing the $14.293 million franchise tag on its standout running back, per sources. The tag is designed as a placeholder until the two sides can reach agreement. pic.twitter.com/e9xqE4vGiR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2026

Where it Leaves the Broncos

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos have a big hole at running back. RJ Harvey is the only running back under contract for 2026, though the Broncos plan on re-signing Tyler Badie — the team's third-stringer last season.

The Broncos have expressed an interest in re-signing J.K. Dobbins, but that's a can of worms given his injury history. It wouldn't be a shock to see the Broncos bring him back on a team-friendly deal that protects the team against injury.

But would Denver re-sign Dobbins and go after another free-agent back? That's the million-dollar question.

What the Broncos need right now is a between-the-tackles running back, and in a perfect world, a guy who can create as a ball-carrier. The Broncos still believe Harvey can blossom into a three-down back, but when Dobbins went down, the 2025 second-rounder struggled to carry the load and provide down-to-down consistency as the team's RB1.

If the Broncos are of a mind to bring Dobbins back (he's only 27) and sign an outside free agent, who makes the most sense? I'll list the ideal candidates in order.

Tyler Allgeier | Atlanta Falcons

| Atlanta Falcons Kenneth Walker II | Seattle Seahawks

| Seattle Seahawks Travis Etienne | Jacksonville Jaguars

Don't sleep on Carolina's Rico Dawdle, if the Broncos swing and miss on any of the three above running backs. If the Broncos were able to get Dobbins back in the fold and sign a back like Allgeier, Walker, or Etienne, we'd be talking about a massive upgrade to the running back room, especially reflected against what it looked like at season's end.

Many Broncos fans had their hearts set on Hall, but barring a tag-and-trade, he's off the market. Let not your heart be troubled, though, because there are still some excellent options set to be available when the 'legal tampering' window opens on March 9.