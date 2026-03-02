Big-Swing WR Targets for Broncos in Free Agency

We're just a few days away from the start of 2026 NFL free agency and the Denver Broncos have a better idea of the landscape.

The base salary cap has been set at $301.2 million, and the Broncos will have $26.2M in cap space before making any moves. Some teams plan to franchise-tag or re-sign a few players who may have been on Denver's radar, like wideout George Pickens, tight end Kyle Pitts, wideout Alec Pierce, and running back Breece Hall.

Which positions should the Broncos swing big when the new league year opens on March 11? And at which positions should Denver look for value?

My belief is that it's better to take a big swing at a premium position, so if the Broncos want another wide receiver, that's where it should happen. However, it's important to make sure the big swing is worth the player in question.

As for tight end, running back, and linebacker, it's better to look for value and seek upgrades over the players Denver had last year who are hitting free agency.

With that in mind, let's go back briefly to my breakdown on improving the Broncos' cap situation . If we do the same eight moves I suggested, with the base cap officially set at $301.2M, the Broncos would have about $42.5M in cap space.

Having improved the Broncos' cap position, we'll take a look at which players to target. We're going to start with wide receiver because this is the one in which mulitple options should be on the list, given factors that could come into play.

Big Swing Free Agent WR: Alec Pierce

Pierce is easily the best wide receiver who is set to hit unrestricted free agency. Now, the Indianapolis Colts are reportedly making an effort to re-sign him and might use the transition tag to see what offers he would get from other teams and decide whether to match.

However, the Colts also want to bring back quarterback Daniel Jones, but they might have to use a tag to keep him. If that happens, Pierce could hit free agency.

Assuming Pierce is available, the Broncos should designate him the "big swing" to take in free agency. He will likely command a four-year deal approaching $27M per year, but he would give the Broncos exactly the receiver who could complement Courtland Sutton.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Big Swing WR Target in a Trade: A.J. Brown

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a pass against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Many wide receivers have been suggested as trade targets, but the question is how serious teams are about moving them. The issue is that the less a team wants to part with a player, the more they will ask for in trade.

With Brown, though, there's a lot to suggest that the Philadelphia Eagles will part ways with him. That means, if Pierce does stay with the Colts, Brown should be the receiver the Broncos explore in a trade.

Given that teams like the New England Patriots have reportedly expressed interest in Brown, the Broncos have to make sure the price doesn't get too high. A 2026 second-round draft pick is worth sending for Brown — maybe even a first-rounder — given that the Broncos have the No. 30 overall pick.

But if the asking price becomes multiple picks with a first-rounder included, the Broncos need to pull out. Brown is only a year away from turning 30, and he's not worth that much in a trade.

As for cap space, Brown is due a $27.7M option bonus on September 1. If the Broncos acquire Brown, they can exercise the option to lower his cap number.

Smaller Swing Free-Agent WR: Romeo Doubs

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs after the catch for a first down against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

If Pierce is unavailable and the Broncos decide not to trade for a receiver, Doubs is the best option among other unrestricted free agents.

Doubs likely won't get as much money as Pierce, but he won't be cheap, either. It's possible Doubs could approach $20M per year on a three-year or four-year deal.

However, the Broncos should be okay to take a chance there because Doubs could provide an upgrade over Troy Franklin. The only thing the Broncos need to watch is Doubs' price point.

Potential Buy-Low Trade or Street Free-Agent WR: Brandon Aiyuk

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Aiyuk is the other receiver the Broncos should have on their radar. However, given his status with the San Francisco 49ers — it appears the sides are ready to part ways — the Broncos should not be swinging back if they seek a trade.

In this instance, the Broncos should trade no more than a fifth-round pick in 2026, though they could include a conditional 2027 selection because the 49ers voided Aiyuk's guarantees, meaning San Francisco could just use a post-June 1 designation to cut him.

If the teams agree to a trade, the Broncos would have an option bonus for a little more than $20M that they could exercise. They could also decline the option and just pay the money as base salary.

If the 49ers ask for too much in a trade, the Broncos could wait until he's cut, then take a chance on Aiyuk on a short-term deal. Either way, though, Aiyuk needs to be able to pass a physical in order for a trade or street free-agent signing to happen.

In the next installment, we'll look at the running back, tight end and linebacker the Broncos should target.