Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin’s MNF Status Answered by Sean Payton
Three games into the season, Denver Broncos third-year running back Jaleel McLaughlin has played exactly zero snaps. He's on the roster, though you'd never know it; he's been a healthy scratch all three weeks.
In McLaughlin's place, the Broncos have instead opted to roll with Tyler Badie as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart. Badie plays mostly on third down, and has been a target of several screen passes and the subject of a draw or two on third-and-longs.
Remember, McLaughlin was this team's No. 2 running back last year behind only Javonte Williams, rushing for 496 yards and a touchdown on 113 carries (4.4 avg). Granted, Denver's run game last season was abysmal, but McLaughlin has always been a Sean Payton guy, ingratiating himself with the Broncos' coaches from Day 1 as an undrafted free-agent signing due to his relentless work ethic and unselfishness.
Earlier this week, Payton hinted that Badie, as the No. 3 behind J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, is likely to remain the status quo, but was asked about McLaughlin's status following Saturday's practice.
“He’s doing well. He’s doing extremely well," Payton said of McLaughlin. "Then each week we evaluate that game-to-game.”
Translation: we'll call McLaughlin up if and when we believe Badie doesn't give us a better chance to win. Payton strives to keep his personnel and injury answers very guarded and vague, but while he didn't say that McLaughlin won't dress on Monday night, it seems very unlikely.
At this stage, though, fans should trust Payton's read on the running back situation. The Broncos' ground attack has been significantly more explosive with Dobbins as the lead back and Harvey as the No. 2, even though Badie has only averaged 3.0 yards per carry this season.
Pass Protection?
Whether it's pass protection concerns or something else, the Broncos are simply more comfortable right now with Badie as the third and final running back to dress on gamedays. Payton has explained the difficulty of dressing four running backs, let alone including all of them in the offense.
Thus far, though, the Broncos have been able to stay healthy at running back, so don't expect a shake-up at the No. 3 spot. Considering how hard we know McLaughlin worked this past offseason to improve his pass-catching chops, buying a Jugs machine to work on catching balls in his garage at home, it is curious that Payton hasn't even dressed him once.
With the Cincinnati Bengals in town this week for a Monday Night Football throwdown, the Broncos have no more room for error. Yes, the season is still young, but the likelihood of any 1-3 team making the playoffs is dim enough, but it would especially be the case for a Broncos squad facing a schedule like 2025's.
Entering Week 4, the Broncos rank No. 8 in rushing, averaging 129 yards per game. Dobbins has scored a rushing touchdown in each game thus far, and if he scores another one in Week 4, he'll become just the second player in Broncos history to do so in each of the first four games of the season.
Meanwhile, the Bengals rank No. 22 against the run, allowing 119 yards per game on the ground. The Broncos will have an opportunity to be productive on the ground, provided Payton doesn't lose sight of it as a play-caller. The Broncos have been a horrendous early-down offense, so staying committed to the run game will be crucial to improving that.
As for McLaughlin, the waiting game continues. Obviously, nothing Payton said on Saturday rules McLaughlin out from dressing, but the coach's comment earlier this week makes it clear that the plan continues to be Badie as the No. 3.
"Between he [Harvey] and J.K., we see those guys carrying the boatload of what we’re doing," Payton said. "Then Tyler helps us on third down."