Sean Payton Gives Perspective on Claiming New Broncos RB

Much was made, and dots were thought to be connected, earlier this week when the Denver Broncos claimed running back Cody Schrader off waivers from the Houston Texans.

To which head coach Sean Payton is here to say: It's not that deep.

“We liked him the last time around. We’re 32nd right now in the claiming order. It was just another good back that we felt like you can’t have enough of," Payton explained to reporters on Wednesday. "His story is interesting. Small college, walks on then at Missouri, earns a scholarship, Rams. How he’s here today is pretty interesting. I just met him for the first time. I’m glad he’s with us. I know there was a lot read into that. Trust me, that was the furthest thing from our mind. It was more about this stretch run, making sure we’re healthy and we have depth there.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A former standout at Division II Truman, Schrader entered the NFL in 2024 as an undrafted free agent, spending his rookie campaign with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, for whom he'd appear in two regular-season games, notching one carry for three yards and a six-yard reception.

In September, the 5-foot-9, 214-pound back was signed from the Rams' practice squad onto the Jacksonville Jaguars' active roster. He was waived by the Jaguars on Dec. 6 and claimed by the Texans, who waived him again on Dec. 13 — two days before finding his way to the Mile High City.

With 4.61 speed and a 33-inch vertical, Schrader was also a decorated collegian at Missouri, earning consensus All-American honors in 2023 as well as taking home the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

"Ornery and competitive, Schrader’s story arc reads like a Hollywood movie," reads hisNFL Media scouting profile. "The sixth-year senior dominated at Truman State before walking on at

Missouri and showing he could shine against SEC competition. He’s a stocky short-strider lacking ideal explosiveness but is still a successful outside-zone back due to his vision, decisiveness and fearlessness through the line. He’s a volume back more likely to wear a defense down rather than gash them with chunk runs and is a capable pass protector against the blitz. Teams need to weigh the heavy production against average physical tools, but he appears to have a decent shot of becoming an RB2/3 with three-down ability."

Schrader became the fourth RB on Denver's 53-man roster, slated to fit in behind RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie. His addition coincided with the recent termination of practice-squad back Sincere McCormick.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader (32) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RJ Good to Go?

The aforementioned dot-connection was due largely to the then-unknown status of Harvey, who's taken over as the Broncos' starting RB following injury to veteran J.K. Dobbins. Harvey sustained a ribs issue in last week's victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Addressing the media, Payton insisted that Harvey — a full practice participant — was "feeling good" and even suggested "more touches" were coming for the league's top rookie scorer ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Jacksonville's elite defense.

"We’re doing it in third-down situations with [RB Tyler] Badie and [FB] Adam [Prentice], [RB] Jaleel [McLaughlin]," Payton said of Harvey's load management. "I probably need to get him a little bit more touches. I made that note after the game. Again, he’s built in a way where he can handle a good dose of running. This is the No. 1 run defense in the NFL. They’re stout. They’re strong. I would say they’re rarely out of their gaps. At this stage of the season, if I give you that Week 4, you’d say, ‘All right.’ But at this stage of the season, to be first in the NFL in rush defense, they’re doing something really well. That’s impressive.”