3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Raiders on TNF
Sean Payton's Denver Broncos return to primetime action this week on Thursday Night Football, with their sights set on extending their six-game win streak, which is tied with the 7-2 New England Patriots for the longest active streak in the NFL.
Week 10 features the 7-2 Broncos hosting the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders for the first of two divisional matchups. The Broncos will don their beloved '77 Throwback uniforms for the second time this year at Empower Field, but they're 3-0 since debuting the uniform combination in 2024.
The Broncos maintained their one-game lead over the 6-3 Los Angeles Chargers with their 18-15 win against the Houston Texans last Sunday. Conversely, the Raiders’ 30-29 overtime loss to the 5-3 Jacksonville Jaguars signaled that the last-place AFC West team is in rebuild mode with a hefty to-do list for next offseason.
In a bizarre twist of fate, the Raiders dealt seventh-year wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars just ahead of the NFL trade deadline in exchange for Jacksonville’s 2026 fourth-and sixth-round picks. Consider the Vegas rebuild underway.
Meanwhile, Denver allowed the 2 p.m. MDT trade deadline to come and go without any trades after there was heavy speculation and a fair number of rumors that Payton would try to land another offensive playmaker for Bo Nix.
Throwback threads? Check. Undefeated at home? Check. Opponent's roster in shambles? Check.
But can the Broncos continue to let the good times roll and avoid the dreaded 'trap' game? Let’s review three keys to a Broncos victory against the loathed Raiders.
Flock to Brock: Bowers is the Top Priority
Despite boasting the infamous ‘Silver & Black’ nickname, there sure aren’t a lot of silver linings in the Raiders' third-worst offense that averages 283.3 yards per game. Especially after Las Vegas dealt away its second-leading receiver in Meyers on a short week against Denver.
The Raiders average 16.5 points per game (fourth worst) and have been a mess this season with starting quarterback Geno Smith, who was reunited with his former Seattle Seahawks head coach, Pete Carroll, in ‘Sin City.’
Second-year tight end Brock Bowers will unquestionably be Smith’s No. 1 target this week after he recorded 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns against the Jags.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder from Georgia took Jacksonville’s linebackers and secondary to task, exposing vulnerabilities and creating space to earn first downs. Bowers is one of the most talented tight ends in the league, totalling 31 receptions for 252 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, averaging a whopping 11.4 yards per catch.
Bowers popped up on the injury report with a toe, but he’s been a full participant this week and is expected to play.
This means that the Broncos' linebackers, including Alex Singleton, Dre Greenlaw, and Justin Strnad, will need to demonstrate that they can contain the Raiders' playmaker. Denver’s third-ranked defense (total yards) contained the Texans' leading receiver — tight end Dalton Schultz — to six receptions for 77 yards, without surrendering a single touchdown the entire contest last Sunday in Houston.
Schultz is a respectable starter but is nowhere close to the impact player that Bowers can be, in a deflated Raiders offense that’ll ask its budding tight end to shoulder the entire load.
The safety tandem of Talanoa Hufunga and Brandon Jones must successfully alternate deep and intermediate coverages if they’re to withstand Bowers’ knack for finding open windows.
Bolles vs. Crosby: ‘Maxx’ Protection Required
It sure would’ve been nice if another team could’ve pried seventh-year pass rusher Maxx Crosby away from Las Vegas before the trade deadline. Reports swirl every year about the All-Pro defender in trade talks, yet the Raiders refuse to give up their sack leader.
The 28-year-old leads Las Vegas with five sacks in eight games played and leads his defense with 13 tackles for a loss and six passes defended. Crosby has transformed his game from a pure pass rusher to that of a complete defender in run support and pass defense, exemplified by 32 total tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble to boot.
Crosby can play both ends of the line of scrimmage, though Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles will often draw the assignment. Bolles is Denver's longest-tenured player and was drafted in the first round in 2017.
Last week against Houston, Bolles only allowed two pressures in 28 pass-blocking snaps, furthering the fact that the veteran blindside blocker is one of the NFL's elite tackles. Bolles and Crosby have locked horns many times throughout these divisional rivalry games, but this season, the Broncos' plug-and-play offensive line has done well protecting Bo Nix.
Denver’s offensive line has only surrendered nine sacks in nine games, while the Raiders' defense ranks 25th with 16 sacks in eight games played. Part of me feels bad for Crosby for having to endure a stellar career with a mediocre franchise.
Then again, it's Raider week, and there’s never any love lost between these two teams and their fan bases.
Shelf the Comeback, Early Output Needed
The Raiders are a bad football team that’s currently being deconstructed as we pass the halfway point of the regular season. Not even Las Vegas’ minority owner and Fox broadcaster Tom Brady could repair this sinking ship in the highly competitive AFC West.
But trap games are real, and upsets happen every single week in the NFL, which is why Broncos Country is begging for Payton and Nix’s offense to show up and start fast.
Call me crazy, but I’d rather not have to worry through three quarters of bad offense before a furious comeback win. Denver’s 4-0 when trailing at the start of the fourth quarter, while Nix yields a 7-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio with a passer rating of 105.3.
The Broncos still possess the seventh-best rushing attack in the league, averaging 133.6 yards per game with a top-five 4.9 yards per carry average. Tough to believe, considering Payton’s unwillingness to stick to the run in the first half of action before finding his true north and recommitting to it after halftime.
J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey have been the straw to stir Denver’s drink, combining for 900 yards rushing, six rushing touchdowns, and 40 first downs. The new duo of playmakers has brought Payton’s positional room to life, taking pressure off the quarterback.
Nix has also utilized his talented rookie running back’s hands in the air as Harvey remains tied with Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin in receiving touchdowns (four).
Surely the Broncos' offense can clean up their boneheaded penalties and stick to a balanced sheet of simple, effective plays within the first two quarters. Denver will have the homefield advantage in addition to the Throwback threads to help muster some Mile High Magic.
Remember, the last time the Broncos donned their Orange Crush uniforms, they hung 27 first-half points on the Dallas Cowboys, before beating the brakes off them 44-24.
Start fast, and take the Raiders to task, boys.