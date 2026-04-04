Broncos Land Difference-Makers in 4-Round Mock Draft

The Denver Broncos' draft war chest is depleted after trading for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Look at it like this, though: it's not that the Broncos don't have a first-round pick, it's that they've already spent it on Waddle.

Denver also gave up their third-rounder to Miami for Waddle, but GM George Paton still has seven total selections in the 2026 NFL draft. The Broncos can still be quite impacful with that many selections.

We won't be making all seven picks today. No, consider this Denver's version of a three-round mock draft, only it skips Round 1 and there is no Round 3.

Who could the Broncos' first three selections be? Perhaps it could look something like this. Then again, it's the draft, so perhaps it'll look nothing like the following three picks.

Round 2, Pick 62

I used Pro Football Focus ' Mock Draft Simulator , and adjusted it slightly to create more "randomness" because the NFL draft, if nothing else, can be unpredictable. Price was there at No. 62, and I ran the pick to the podium, so to speak.

Price played behind Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, so when he got his opportunities to touch the ball, he had to make them count. That, he did, and with gusto.

Price would give the Broncos a bona fide slasher-type running back with a nose for the end zone. He also has returner ability, but his receiving chops will need to be developed at the next level.

Jadarian Price is a Paul Hornung Award Finalist



2️⃣4️⃣ can do it all:



☘️930 all-purpose yards (116.3 per game) and 11 total touchdowns

☘️85 rushes for 521 yards and eight touchdowns

☘️Nine kickoff returns for 362 yards and two 100-yard kickoff return touchdowns#GoIrish☘️ |… pic.twitter.com/vPKWebe91d — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 6, 2025

As a complement to J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, Price wouldn't have to be thrown into the fire right away. The Broncos' coaches could work with him to improve his ball security, which is a concern in his game.

And if anything were to happen to Dobbins (knock on wood), the Broncos would have someone to help share the first and second-down load with Harvey. Price is going to be a very good running back in this league, and while Dobbins is still young (27), he's still got to prove that he can stay healthy in order to stick beyond 2026.

Round 4, Pick 108

Bryce Boettcher tackles Nick Singleton. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Some will say I reached a little on this pick, but Boettcher won't get past Round 4, and what difference does a few picks make in terms of value that late in the draft? Purists will argue there's a world of difference; I disagree.

The Broncos are thin at inside linebacker and are betting on the unproven development of younger players at this point, and are even planning on giving Jonah Elliss snaps at the position. Drew Sanders will factor in, but only if he manages to stay healthy.

Boettcher can make plays in the run and pass game. He is a relentless sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can offer some coverage upside out of the gates while he learns some of the finer nuances of playing the position at the next level.

Round 4, Pick 111

Beau Stephens. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Broncos wouldn't need Stephens to start right away, but he could. He's strong, powerful, and brings a high football IQ to the table.

The Broncos have some depth options inside, but this would be a pick with an eye on 2027 when starting left guard Ben Powers becomes a free agent. Stephens could step in right away or be tapped as Powers's successor.

The Broncos also have the recently re-signed Alex Palczewski and Nick Gargiulo returning from injury. Palczewski is best utilized as a short-term depth piece, though, and there's no guarantee Gargiulo bounces back to full form after tearing his ACL.