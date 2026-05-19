Why Broncos RB Jonah Coleman Could Become NFL Star

By all accounts, the Denver Broncos got tremendous value in former Washington running back Jonah Coleman, whom they selected in the fourth round of last month's 2026 NFL Draft.

How tremendous? Per Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo, Coleman was one of the overall best picks after Round 3, and he possesses star potential as the potential future workhorse in Denver's backfield.

"Despite having J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey on the roster, the Denver Broncos drafted Jonah Coleman because they are dissatisfied with the state of their backfield," Melo recently wrote. "Re-signing Dobbins is a temporary solution. Coleman may initially find reps difficult to come by, but this is a long-term play for Sean Payton. He's an incredibly tough runner who can protect and catch passes. His competitive spirit and versatility should help him carve out a big role at some point."

Coleman, listed at 5-foot-9 and 228 pounds, is an exceptionally tough runner who finishes through contact with a compact, low pad level and surprising power. In two seasons at Washington, he delivered consistent production, rushing for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 and 758 yards and a career-high 15 scores in 2025 while also contributing as a receiver.

Proudly rocking jersey No. 20, Coleman is considered a true three-down back — able to run, catch, and pass-protect — and projects as no worse than the Broncos' RB3 amid his rookie campaign, slotting in behind returning veteran starter J.K. Dobbins and change-of-pace sophomore R.J. Harvey.

"Going home yesterday, coming in today and then the long wait, I think the thing I would say is he’s very physical," head coach Sean Payton said after the Draft. "He can play on third down. Normally you have to project that. A lot of these guys, in college maybe the protection plan’s different or limited. So you have to develop that and that’s fine. But his frame is such when you see him, that he does a really good job in blocking pressure looks. He’s smart, he’s tough. There was a lot to like with him.”

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington running back Jonah Coleman (RB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Hype is Warranted

While Coleman has a long(ish) path to claim the lion's share of touches in Denver's backfield, there were few, if any, RB prospects who are better equipped for what Payton and new offensive coordinator Davis Webb want to do on offense in 2026.

Coleman’s toughness, football IQ, and all-around game align perfectly. Behind Dobbins and Harvey, he offers high-floor depth with a clear path to a featured role by 2027 if he stays healthy and refines his vision.

Late-round runners with this combination of production and traits often become difference-makers for their respective teams. Coleman certainly has the foundation to emerge as the Broncos' long-term lead back — and prove his newfound star-hype correct.

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