What Broncos' Latest Injury Report Says About Dre Greenlaw's Outlook
The Denver Broncos started the clock on linebacker Dre Greenlaw's return from injured reserve on Wednesday, and the team was back at it for practice on Thursday ahead of Week 7's home tilt vs. the New York Giants. How Greenlaw progresses on the practice report each day will, of course, be heavily scrutinized.
Greenlaw was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. The hope was to see Greenlaw progress to full participation in Thursday's practice, but perhaps that happens on Friday.
You can ask Broncos head coach Sean Payton about Greenlaw's health and outlook, just don't expect an answer.
"I can’t say anything about injury. He practiced today," Payton said on Wednesday. "He’s been working out. He’s been rehabbing, and today was a good day.”
Last week, Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach was coming back from IR, being limited on Wednesday, and a full participant on Thursday. Roach would be full on Friday.
The next day, the Broncos officially activated him off IR, and Roach played in the team's 13-11 win over the New York Jets in London. So, while it's not a perfect apples-to-apples comparison thus far, there's still hope that Greenlaw can progress and perhaps play.
However, the Broncos not only paid Greenlaw a $31.5 million contract, with $11.5 million guaranteed, but they've gone through the rigmarole of his quad injury, including the setback that landed him on IR ahead of Week 3. With all that water under the bridge, don't expect the Broncos to go rushing Greenlaw onto the field.
If he's ready, great. He'll play. If there's any question, Greenlaw will sit another week.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Again, we'll see what the final injury report says on Friday. I'd say Greenlaw's outlook to be activated is better than 50/50, or else the Broncos wouldn't have started his clock.
The Broncos have 21 days from Wednesday to activate Greenlaw. If he isn't activated within 21 days, he'll have to remain on IR for the season.
The Broncos' defense could use Greenlaw's physicality and tenacity this week, with the Giants in town. New York's rookie running back, Cam Skattebo, is a physical downhill runner who relishes contact and meeting opponents in the hole.
How sweet that would be to see Greenlaw drop down and be the man to officially welcome Skattebo to the NFL. At the end of the day, though, there's a lot of season left to be played, so it won't be the end of the world if Greenlaw has to wait one more week.