Broncos Get Huge Boost With Veteran LB's Return to Practice
Dre Greenlaw is back. The Denver Broncos' veteran linebacker returned to practice on Wednesday.
The Broncos have started Greenlaw's clock on a return from injured reserve.
"He practiced today," head coach Sean Payton said after practice. "It was good."
Greenlaw's Path Back to the Field
Greenlaw missed most of training camp and all of the preseason with a quad injury. The Broncos signed him to a lucrative three-year deal as a free agent in March, but he brought with him an extensive injury history.
The Broncos hoped they could keep the talented linebacker healthy, but Greenlaw's luck with the injury bug hasn't changed yet. The Broncos kept him on the 53-man roster to open the regular season, but in the face of minimal progress with that quad, the team ultimately opted to take the pressure off of him and place him on IR ahead of Week 3.
Having spent the requisite four games on IR, Greenlaw is eligible to return, but starting the clock on an injured player is always contingent on whether he has healed. It looks like he has.
However, that doesn't mean Payton is going to get into any details about Greenlaw's injury, recovery, or outlook. The grizzled head coach wouldn't even discuss what Greenlaw brings to the table when he is healthy.
"These are the hypotheticals, right? I love them," Payton said with a smile. "No, I can't say anything about injury. He practiced today. He's been working out. He's been rehabbing, and today was a good day."
Greenlaw was filmed during individual drills on Wednesday by The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel. Watch No. 57 work with his fellow linebackers.
Justin Strnad Answers the Bell
In Greenlaw's place, the Broncos have been starting Strnad, who's played very well. Alex Singleton, the Broncos' other starting linebacker, didn't get off to a great start this season, but he has improved in recent weeks.
The Broncos want Greenlaw on the field as soon as he's physically able, but it's unfortunate that it'll come at the expense of a veteran who's played well in relief. Strnad will remain valuable to the Broncos, though. There's no telling how long Denver will be able to keep Greenlaw on the field.
A 2019 fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, Greenlaw has 56 NFL starts under his belt. For his career, he's totaled 455 tackles (295 solo), 18 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
The Broncos signed Greenlaw to a three-year, $35 million contract last March. He's yet to appear in a game. That could be changing this week, though, with the surging New York Giants headed to Empower Field at Mile High.