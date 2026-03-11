Broncos Lock In Alex Singleton: Contract Details & Grade

The Denver Broncos have been more focused on keeping their own players in free agency thus far, having re-signed five unrestricted free agents and two restricted free agents.

We will review the multi-year contracts for free agents the Broncos sign, whether it's their own or players from other teams, once all the details of a contract are known.

Up next is linebacker Alex Singleton , who signed a two-year, $15 milion contract with the Broncos. It's the third contract he has signed since joining the Broncos in 2022.

Singleton first joined the Broncos on a one-year, $1.115 million deal and was one of the bright spots in a bad 2022 season. He stayed with the Broncos on a three-year, $18 million deal and spent two full seasons with the team, but missed all but three games in 2024 because of a torn ACL.

Let's examine this new deal.

Contract Details

Summary: Two years, $15 million, $11 million fully guaranteed

Contract Breakdown

2026 : $3M signing bonus, $3.99M base salary, $510K per-game roster bonus, all fully guaranteed.

: $3M signing bonus, $3.99M base salary, $510K per-game roster bonus, all fully guaranteed. 2027: $6.735M base salary ($3.5M fully guaranteed), $765K per-game roster bonus.

Cap Chargers

2026 : $5.97M

: $5.97M 2027: $9M

Gut Reaction

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrates defeating the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos opted for continuity on the roster, giving Singleton a short-term deal that could allow him to finish his career with the team.

The contract represents a slight raise in terms of APY salary but is for a shorter term. Some of Singleton's money is tied to per-game roster bonuses, under which he collects a portion for each game he is on the active game-day roster.

The Broncos can get out of the deal in 2027 if necessary, with some money due, though it's possible they could renegotiate Singleton's salary if it comes to that. But the $11M in fully guaranteed money represents a significant investment in the 32-year-old linebacker.

With that said, the Broncos didn't overpay Singleton, who is coming off a 2025 season in which he had a slow start but played better as the season progressed. He has always been better at run defense than at pass coverage, but the money is about what you would expect to pay for that type of linebacker.

This contract represents a slight risk but the Broncos appear to be more comfortable with keeping a familiar face around. The Broncos will need to draft a linebacker who can eventually replace Singleton.

In short, this isn't a great deal for the Broncos but it isn't a bad one, either. It's simply about what you would expect Singleton to get given the market and his skill set, though with a little risk because of the $3.5M fully guaranteed money in 2027.