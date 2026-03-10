Broncos Lock In Alex Palczewski: Contract Details & Grade

Every offseason, we break down and grade the contracts that the Denver Broncos give to players, whether it's extending their own or signing free agents from other teams.

The 2026 offseason is underway, and though the Broncos haven't made a splash as of yet, they are bringing back quite a few of their own players. We'll take a look at those contracts and evaluate how the Broncos made out.

The first one we'll look at is offensive lineman Alex Palczewski , a restricted free agent who wasn't tendered and instead signed a two-year deal with the Broncos.

Over the past two seasons, Palczewski has started 10 total games. He's appeared in 31 total games since arriving as a college free-agent signing in 2023.

The former Illinois standout is 26. Now, let's examine the nitty-gritty of Palczewski's brand-new contract with the Broncos.

Contract Details

Summary: Two years, $9.5 million, $4.75 million fully guaranteed.

Contract Breakdown

2026 : $2.5 million signing bonus, $1.575 million base salary (both fully guaranteed), $425K per-game roster bonus.

: $2.5 million signing bonus, $1.575 million base salary (both fully guaranteed), $425K per-game roster bonus. 2027: $4.49M base salary ($1.5 million fully guaranteed), $510K per-game roster bonus.

Cap Charges

2026 : $3.25 million

: $3.25 million 2027: $6.25 million

Gut Reaction

It was a little surprising that the Broncos rewarded Palczewski with a two-year deal, rather than a one-year deal, but it's a sign the team was happy with his play and views him as an important depth player who might be a starter at some point.

The contract is similar to what Matt Peart received last year to be a depth player on the offensive line, though for slightly more money. It's a fair deal to give to a depth player who might be called upon to start if necessary.

It will be interesting to see whether the Broncos view Palczewski as somebody who can eventually start. Although the Broncos are bringing back left guard Ben Powers, he will be in the final year of his deal, and there's no guarantee that he gets extended.

Regardless of what the Broncos see in Palczewski, this contract was a nice way to reward the undrafted free agent for what he has done thus far. It maintains some continuity on the roster, and that is usually a good thing, particularly when it comes to the offensive line.