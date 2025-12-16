The Denver Broncos have lost another starter to injured reserve . Safety Brandon Jones suffered a torn pectoral in the Broncos' Week 15 win over the Green Bay Packers, removing a key contributor from the defense.

While some Broncos fans have advocated for the team to reach out to Justin Simmons and bring him back for the stretch run and playoffs, it would seem Sean Payton and company are confident in Jones' backup, P.J. Locke.

In relief of Jones on Sunday, Locke played 32 defensive snaps, or 48% of the total plays on that side of the ball. On Monday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton gave his review of Locke's contributions in the team's huge upset win.

“Good. I thought real well, real well," Payton said of Locke's day at the office. "He has played a lot of football.”

Locke's Background

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6), cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49) tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after a reception during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Locke was a starter all of last season, and while he didn't play as well as he did in 2023, we learned later that he was playing through immense back pain. After undergoing an intensive back surgery in January, he inexplicably returned to full health in time for training camp this past summer. It was a miraculous recovery.

Since the 2025 regular season started, Locke has looked like his spry former self, serving as a special teams lynchpin and the Broncos' No. 3 safety behind Jones and Talanoa Hufanga. According to Jones, Locke's back surgery made him an inch taller , though he's still listed as 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds.

Locke has appeared in 13 of Denver's 14 games this season. In limited action, he has six tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed. One of those successful passes Locke defended came against the dangerous Jordan Love on Sunday.

At 28 years old, the former Texas Longhorns stand-out is in his sixth season with the Broncos, joining the team in December of 2019 as a college free agent, after initially entering the league undrafted with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's appeared in 87 games as a Bronco, with 23 starts.

As Payton said, Locke has "played a lot of football," especially last year. Locke's big break came in 2023 when Kareem Jackson couldn't stay out of the NFL's crosshairs and kept missing games due to suspension for illegal hits.

Locke played so well in relief of Jackson that Denver signed him to a two-year extension worth $7 million, and was penciled in as a starter in 2024. That coincided with the Broncos releasing Simmons, and signing Jones, the latter of whom Locke would go on to start next to for 15 games.

Locke's 2024 season as a starter didn't meet the lofty expectations that his 2023 emergence created, but, again, we now know that it had much to do with the back injury he battled throughout the season.

Ed Block Courage Award Winner

The Broncos would later sign Hufanga to a lucrative free-agent deal, but Locke was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner, an honor given each year to players who exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship.

The Broncos could use that type of "exceptional courage, great character, and inspiring effort" on defense, especially with a reliable starter going down for what remains of this season. The Broncos' players and coaches trust Locke to fill in for Jones, so perhaps the fans should, too.

The Broncos also have Devon Key and JL Skinner on the roster. Locke will get the first crack at replacing Jones in the starting lineup, with Key moving to the No. 3 safety role.

