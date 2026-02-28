Broncos Make Big Impression on Highly Touted RB in Indy

The NFL draft process is far more scientific (and random) than a slapped-together mock draft, but you can significantly narrow down the field for the Denver Broncos by identifying their primary needs.

While the glaring hole at the running back position remains pressing, free agency could be better suited to checking that particular box. Nevertheless, the Broncos have taken an enthusiastic open-door policy at the NFL Combine, studying the 2026 class of running backs and meeting with many of them.

One such meeting was with 22-year-old Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, a talented player who came out of his meeting with the Broncos feeling pretty good.

“I think they like me," Price said of the Broncos via The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson .

The Price Could Be Right

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs with the football against Stanford Cardinal safety Darrius Davis (29) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Even though the Broncos drafted RJ Harvey last year, Price could provide double value because of what he brings in the return game. Marvin Mims Jr.'s. reputation as an All-Pro return man has led to teams kicking away from him, but drafting Price could flip that narrative.

Last season at South Bend, Price made a pair of house calls on kickoff returns, and he also averaged a whopping 37.5 yards-per-return when fielding the ball to create positive field position. The native of Denison, TX, amassed 674 rushing yards last season for the Fighting Irish behind Jeremiyah Love, but it was his 11 touchdowns and 6.0 yards-per-carry average that really popped.

Broncos GM George Paton likes his new guys to prove they have stickability. A prospect displaying a sense of loyalty during his college tenure matters perhaps more to the Broncos than to a number of other teams.

Grounded Attributes

The fact that Harvey stuck it out at UCF for four years impressed the Broncos and played a role in ultimately selecting him with the 60th overall pick. Everything boils down to compatibility within the Broncos system, and also matching high-quality character traits to what Paton and company are looking for.

"The positives are, you get to see how these players react with money in their pocket," Paton noted on Tuesday of the NIL and the college transfer portal. "Do they still love it? Do they still work at it as hard as they did? Is the main thing still the main thing? Is football their priority? So we do get a taste of that. I think that’s very helpful.”

Price has always exhibited the kind of grounded attributes the Broncos look for in their new recruits. He's never been out there looking for a shortcut or to make a quick buck, and the temptation to leave because of Love's presence at Notre Dame must have been great.

"Half of them ask about (a light workload), the other half ask, 'Why didn't you go somewhere else and want to be a feature back?' I just tell them Notre Dame was the place for me, and ultimately at the end (NFL officials) are like, 'We do respect that and we're glad you made that decision," Price said of some of his NFL meetings at the Combine this week via the South Bend Tribune 's Mike Bernardino .

That's not to say that Price lacks the drive and ambition required to thrive in the competitive pro game. The talented back has another attribute that will attract teams: patience. He believes his ship will come in when the draft rolls around, and that might be on Day 2.

"Just keeping my head down and working and understanding that I'm going to create generational wealth later on down the line," Price said via Bernardino. "It's not all about money right now. I wanted to make sure I had all the intangibles to get into the league and make sure I made real money that's going to carry me and help my family out."

Utilizing the draft to solve the backfield riddle in Denver might raise some eyebrows, especially because Harvey now has year of experience under his belt, but there would be a whole lot more fuss if the Broncos ignored the position in April.