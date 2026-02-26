Broncos Doing Homework on 3 RB Prospects in Indy

As it stands, only one running back who finished the 2025 season on the Denver Broncos' active roster is still under contract for 2026. J.K. Dobbins is set to be an unrestricted free agent, while Jaleel McLaughlin (restricted) and Tyler Badie (exlusive rights) also have an uncertain future.

Based on how the Broncos evaluate their roster needs entering free agency and the draft, they have a big hole at running back.

“Well if we look at our roster and we start doing the ‘musts’, you would say you have to take the free agents out of the equation," head coach Sean Payton said on Tuesday from the NFL Combine.

So running back would have to be one."

Later at the podium, Payton also pointed to tight end and linebacker as areas of need, and unsurprisingly, the Broncos have met with many of them. At running back, though, one meeting jumps out as being particularly interesting: Notre Dame's Jadarian Price .

The Price is Right

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Broncos hold the No. 30 overall pick, which puts them at the tail end of Round 1. Depending on how he tests on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, Price could solidify himself as a first-round prospect.

As it stands, Price is mostly viewed as an early Day 2 guy. The Broncos pick at the end of Round 2, so if they want a chance at the former Fighting Irish touchdown machine, it's pick No. 30 or bust.

Price is widely viewed as the second-best running back in the 2026 class, behind his former backfield mate at Notre Dame, Jeremiyah Love. The only real red flag on Price is the fumbling issue. However, NFL coaching could work that out of him.

Splitting backfield duties with Love last year, Price rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 113 carries. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry and was veritable touchdown machine for Notre Dame.

Other RBs of Interest

The Broncos are obviously interested in Price, but they're doing their due diligence on other running backs, too, like Nebraska's Emmett Johnson and Washington's Jonah Coleman, according to The Denver Post 's Luca Evans .

Johnson is a very interesting back, but with RJ Harvey already in the fold, he doesn't make a lot of sense for Denver. If Payton wanted to double up on pass-catching prowess out of the backfield, Johnson would be ideal, but it would leave the Broncos without a power element to their rushing attack.

Coleman, on the other hand, would give the Broncos a full dose of power. The problem with him is that his explosiveness is questionable, and he wouldn't bring any versatility to the table, but if you need to pick up short yardage, his power will get you there and help push the pile.

Free Agent Outlook

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Broncos GM George Paton said on Tuesday at the NFL Combine that he wants to bring back Dobbins . Paton also said that the Broncos view Harvey as a three-down back.

If both assertions are true, the Broncos' may opt to limit their free-agent running back spending to re-signing Dobbins. Teamed up again with Harvey, Dobbins would give the Broncos a very high rushing floor, but you'd have to worry about the injury bug still, as he's never played a full season since entering the league in 2020.

However, Dobbins is still young (27), and Harvey is just scratching the surface in his NFL development, especially as a former quarterback. Perhaps the ideal solution would be to re-sign Dobbins, draft a running back on either Day 1 or Day 2, and maybe bring back McLaughlin or Badie, but not both.

Badie will be easy to bring back for at least training camp, because he's an exclusive rights free agent. ERFAs are almost matter of course for NFL teams.

In McLaughlin's case, the Broncos will have to decide to either tender him (unlikely) or re-sign him to a new contract (less unlikely). Those free-agent dominoes will begin to fall around March 11 when the new league year opens up.