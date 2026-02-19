Draft Guru Reveals One Potential Name to Watch for Broncos at Pick 30

The Denver Broncos have a major need at running back. RJ Harvey is coming off a productive rookie season, but as much as he proved to be a major scoring weapon in the red zone, he left much to be desired as a down-to-down ball-carrier.

Meanwhile, J.K. Dobbins is set to hit unrestricted free agency. Even if he wasn't, the Broncos learned the hard way that they can't rely fully on Dobbins to be available for a full 17-game season.

Dobbins wants to return to Denver, and he believes he will . We know that GM George Paton said that Dobbins was a "big hit" with the Broncos, so there's likely a mutual interest in bringing the veteran runner back to the Mile High City.

Even if it happens, the Broncos have to add at least one more dynamic running back to the room to complement Harvey and (possibly) share the first and second-down load with Dobbins, if he's re-signed. The 2026 NFL draft class has some excellent options, including two Notre Dame running backs that the league is drooling over.

Most of the attention goes to Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love, but creeping into the first-round conversation is his backfield partner, Jadarian Price. NFL Network's draft czar Daniel Jeremiah specifically likes Price as a Broncos fit, and could see him being there at No. 30 overall.

Each year, Jeremiah holds a pre-combine press conference. Jeremiah views Price as a three-down back, as gleaned by The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah says he thinks Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price could move into late-first round conversation. A potential fit for the #Broncos and "somebody who I think can be a complete, three-down back" to pair with RJ Harvey.



Said Denver needs more at RB and TE. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) February 19, 2026

In his top 50 prospects of 2026, Jeremiah has Price ranked at No. 43. Here's a snippet of his scouting report on the talented running back.

"Price is a patient runner, letting blocks develop before bursting through the line of scrimmage. He runs low to the ground and has supreme contact balance. He is adept at stepping through low tackles and can make defenders miss in space," Jeremiah wrote. "Price has reliable hands, but Love handled the bulk of the pass-catching duties out of the backfield. In pass protection, Price is quick to identify blitzers and closes the distance before launching into the defender. He has suffered fumble issues (three inside the opposition’s 10-yard line in 2025). He provides home run ability as a kickoff returner, taking two for touchdowns in 2025. Overall, Price is overshadowed by his former teammate (Love), but the Notre Dame product has NFL-starter traits."

Lots to Like About Price

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The only real red flag on Price is the fumbling issue. However, NFL coaching could work that out of him.

Splitting backfield duties with Love last year, Price rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 113 carries. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry and was veritable touchdown machine for Notre Dame.

As Jeremiah also noted, Price brings tremendous value as a returner. And with the NFL's current kickoff rules, which favor running back-style returners, he could have some success at the next level.

As a Broncos fit, Price would make a lot of sense at No. 30. In my first mock draft of the 2026 offseason, right after the Super Bowl, I selected Price for Denver in Round 2 because he was there and the opportunity was too good to pass up.

I have a feeling, though, that as draft season marches on, with the NFL Combine and pro days yet to come, Price's stock is going to skyrocket. There's a good chance he'll sneak into the first round. Teams are going to be drawn to all those traits that Jeremiah laid out, as well as the relatively low mileage on Price's rushing tires.

Imagine a Broncos backfield that features Dobbins, Harvey, and Price. Sean Payton and Bo Nix would be loaded for bear on this 2026 hunt. We'll keep an eye on it.