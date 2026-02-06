New NFL.com Draft Forecast Would Give Broncos a Great Scheme Fit

With the 2025 season over, the Denver Broncos are shifting focus to free agency and the NFL draft. Over the past few weeks, the pre-draft process kicked off with the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl.

Mock draft season is officially upon us.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks released his first mock draft , and he had the Broncos going in a surprising direction in Round 1. Brooks didn’t have the Broncos drafting an offensive weapon, a defensive lineman, or a linebacker. He mocked Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

"Adding a playmaking safety will enable the Broncos to continue suffocating opponents with sticky coverage. McNeil-Warren is a rangy defender with the instincts and awareness to eliminate deep throws between the hashes," Brooks wrote.

A Great Scheme Fit

August 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

It makes some sense for the Broncos to look at a safety, with P.J. Locke set to be a free agent, Brandon Jones ending the season hurt, and entering the final year of his deal. The Broncos can also save some salary cap space by parting ways with Jones, though they're expected to keep him around for the year.

As for McNeil-Warren, he had 11 pass break-ups and five interceptions in college. Two of those interceptions and five pass break-ups came last season. He also added 11 career forced fumbles, two of which were also last season.

McNeil-Warren can line up in multiple spots and has excellent range on the back end, and he would complement Talanoa Hufanga after the 2026 season, when Jones will be an unrestricted free agent.

McNeil-Warren also has scheme versatility, which is crucial for the Broncos, given the uncertainty about how long Vance Joseph will remain in Denver.

There is concern about McNeil-Warren's tackling, as he can be a little out of control when he goes in to make a tackle, which led to 13 missed tackles last season. However, missed tackles haven't been a consistent issue, as he had only six in 2024 and five in 2023.

McNeil-Warren has also been a part-time player on special teams, working on kick coverage, punt return, and field-goal block units. So, he has the experience to contribute in those areas during his rookie season.

Need vs. Fit

After selecting Jahdae Barron last year in Round 1, Broncos fans may have issues with another backup defensive back in McNeil-Warren, even though he is a good prospect and a great fit. Unless the Broncos moved on from Jones, how often would McNeil-Warren see the field in 2026, outside of injuries?

During the 2025 season, P.J. Locke, JL Skinner, and Devon Key combined for 47 snaps before Jones got hurt. It would be tough to get McNeil-Warren on the field unless he managed to beat out Jones and Denver decided to move on from Jones, either with a cut or trade.

Again, McNeil-Warren is a great prospect, but the Broncos may have a hard time adding another depth defensive back who wouldn’t see the field much, especially when they have some more pressing areas to address.

