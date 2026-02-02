Broncos Draft Radar: Shrine Bowl Game Standouts to Know

The 2026 Shrine Game has come and gone, and there were some good showings from the draft prospects who took advantage of the final chance to show what they could do in a game setting. Over the years, the Denver Broncos have looked to the Shrine Game to add some young talent to the roster, and this year should be no different.

A year ago, outside linebacker Que Robinson was initially selected for the Shrine Bowl but later withdrew. Also, a few of the game's standouts, Elijah Ponder, Efton Chism III, and Craig Woodson, went on to play significant roles for the New England Patriots and in their Super Bowl appearance, so you can find contributors during this process.

When reviewing the game, 12 players stood out most for what the Broncos should be looking for. These prospects should be kept under close tabs during the draft process .

Both the East and West teams have six players, three on offense and three on defense. Let’s break down the Shrine Game standouts that should be on Denver's radar .

East Offense

Michael Wortham | WR/R | Montana

Nov 22, 2025; Missoula, MT, USA; Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Michael Wortham (6) is pushed out of bounds by Montana State Bobcats defensive back Carson Williams (8) during the first half at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. | Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

Wortham made multiple plays as a receiver and showed off his quickness and suddenness with his routes. He is a little undersized and will be limited at the NFL level, but his special teams value could help him land on a roster.

Chip Trayanum | RB | Toledo

There was plenty of power with Trayanum when running the ball, but he also showed good burst and agility to make defenders miss and turn what wouldn’t been negative plays into a positive, including a potential two-yard loss into a nine-yard gain. His power as a runner makes him hard to tackle, but his shiftiness and soft hands as a receiver out of the backfield also stood out.

Tristan Leigh | OT | Clemson

Few offensive linemen stood out from both teams as the defensive fronts controlled the game, but Leigh was consistently winning his matchups at tackle. He showed quickness in his movements, but also the necessary sand in his pants to anchor, and was able to generate solid movement in the running ham.

West Offense

Garrett DiGiorgio | OL | UCLA

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) blocks Stanford Cardinal linebacker Lance Keneley (92) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

DiGiorgio played a great game, and his versatility stood out as he played all over the offensive line and performed well. He may struggle at tackle in pass protection, but he is a physical mauler in the run game, no matter where he lines up.

Dominic Richardson | RB | Tulsa

Late in the game, Richardson put the West team on his back and carried them to a win, literally. He was quick and had good speed, but he also showed outstanding balance to absorb contact and stay on his feet. While he isn’t a big back, he also brings surprising power that can take defenders off guard if they aren’t ready for it.

Eric Rivers | WR/R | Georgia Tech

Rivers consistently made plays for the West as a receiver and returner. When they needed a big catch, they often turned to Rivers. His quickness and suddenness made it extremely difficult for defenders to stick with him in coverage.

Honorable Mention: Mark Gronowski | QB | Iowa

I said only 12 and wasn’t going to include any quarterbacks, but Gronowski deserves to be mentioned after throwing a huge block early in the game that took out two defenders and led to a touchdown. His willingness to take contact, with or without the ball, can rally and excite his teammates.

East Defense

Mason Reiger | Edge | Wisconsin

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; East edge rusher Mason Reiger (22) sacks West quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) during the second half at the Ford Center at the Star. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The East defense lived in the backfield, led by Reiger, who constantly disrupted pass plays. He did well as a run defender, but his impact plays were not as consistent as his pass-rush ability. His relentless motor makes him hard to stop, and he only gets better as the game goes on.

Wesley Williams | Edge | Duke

Williams probably had the better day, as it didn’t matter whether they passed or ran; he was constantly making impact plays, but not quite the impact Reiger did. Williams is quick and agile, but showed excellent technique in his rushes and the power to hold up at the point of attack.

Cole Wisniewski | S | Texas Tech

Wisniewski made some big plays on the ball in coverage, including what should’ve been an interception in the end zone and another pass break-up in the end zone. He showed good versatility with his usage, lining up in different spots and being used in various ways.

West Defense

Shad Banks | LB | UTSA

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Easton Dean (87) drives for a first down around TCU Horned Frogs safety Abe Camara (1) and linebacker Shad Banks Jr. (0)during the third quarter in the Jack Trice Legacy Game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Going into the week, I didn’t know much about Banks, but after standing out in practice, I watched his collegiate tape, and what I saw was exactly what he showed during the game. Even though he is on the smaller side, he doesn’t show it, and he flies around the field as a run defender and in coverage. Banks broke up multiple passes, and he took control of the middle of the field.

Michael Heldman | Edge | Central Michigan

There weren’t many defenders who stood out consistently on the West defense, but Heldman was the exception throughout the game. While he didn’t have many big impact plays, he was consistently doing the right thing and succeeding at an individual level. His smarts and strength on the edge stood out.

Keyshawn James-Newby | Edge | New Mexico

Unlike Heldman, James-Newby had some big impact plays, but was also more inconsistent, especially against the run. He is a little on the smaller side, and it showed at times, but his quickness and power, when he could get his hands inside with leverage, led to the plays he did make.

