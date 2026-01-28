7 Weapons for Broncos to Monitor During Senior Bowl Week

As the Denver Broncos' season comes to an end, the focus turns to improving the team in order to go even farther next season. The Broncos' scouting department has been working on the upcoming draft class, but now, even more attention is turning to it, with the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl rolling this week.

The Senior Bowl is always the big pre-draft all-star game that draws people from all over to Mobile, Alabama. When looking over the Senior Bowl rosters, there are some players worth keeping an eye on, especially for the Broncos, over the coming days.

We've dropped our notebook from Day 1's practice , but today, we're highlighting severla names for Broncos fans to monitor throughout Senior Bowl week.

Mike Washington Jr. | RB | Arkansas

Washington is a bigger back who has shown some solid blocking and receiving ability for the position. There is a concern over his fumble rate, with a fumble every 54.6 carries, but he is a physical downhill runner with some solid burst.

Kaelon Black | RB | Indiana

Black is a versatile runner who can work between the tackles and outside them, and he showed some good receiving chops during his college career. The pass protection is inconsistent, but he holds onto the ball and can be a valuable weapon.

Josh Cameron | WR | Baylor

Cameron is a thick-built receiver at 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds for his Senior Bowl weigh-in. He is a decent enough blocker on the outside, but he is a quality route runner with good hands and after-the-catch ability.

Ja’Kobi Lane | WR | USC

At 6-foot-4 and 196 pounds at the Senior Bowl measurements, Lane has the height that Sean Payton has talked about coveting. Lane has good hands and is a solid enough blocker on the outside, but he can be a versatile piece for the Broncos' offense.

Dan Villari | TE | Syracuse

Villari is a capable blocker, and in a draft that doesn’t have versatile Y-tight ends who can catch and block, he has a good chance to stand out as one of the few. Some technical issues with his blocking need to be cleaned up and developed, but there are tools to work with.

Sam Roush | TE | Stanford

Oct 26, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) breaks a tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Zamari Stevenson (17) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds, Roush is a big-bodied tight end, and he shows it in his blocking, though his technique needs cleaning up. While some will look at his size and shrug off his ability as a receiver, he can be a threat in the passing game, and it shows on his tape at Stanford.

Will Kacmarek | TE | Ohio State

Through the draft process, there will be a lot of attention on the other Ohio State tight end, but Kacmarek was the Buckeyes' blocking tight end and was one of the best at that in college football. To help himself, he has to show more as a receiver, as he didn’t get many opportunities in college.

J.C. Davis | OL | Illinois

Davis played tackle at Illinois, but he is likely to be kicked inside at the NFL level. He is 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds and moves well, but he does lack the kickslide quickness to last at tackle in the NFL. However, a good week can earn him an opportunity in the NFL.

Keylan Rutledge | OL | Georgia Tech

Over the last two years at Georgia Tech, Rutledge played nine more reps as a pass protector than a run blocker, and he did well. He was strictly at right guard, with only four snaps coming elsewhere, so this will be a chance to show some versatility to flip sides.

Jalen Farmer | OL | Kentucky

Farmer has only played right guard in college, so he is trying to help himself by showing whether he can flip sides. This is becoming more important as the shift has come to prioritize guard/tackle versatility over left/right versatility.

