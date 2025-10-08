Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his sensational performance in the team's upset road win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Bonitto notched four tackles (three solo), 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, and two tackles for a loss, as the Broncos vanquished the Eagles 21-17.
A 2022 second-round pick out of Oklahoma, Bonitto is just the fourth Bronco to record multiple sacks in three consecutive games, and the first since Von Miller in 2014. With seven sacks on the season, Bonitto leads the NFL.
Bonitto is the first Broncos outside linebacker since Miller in 2018 to win Defensive Player of the Week, and the ninth linebacker in team history. However, Cody Barton won the award last season, with players like Miller, Wesley Woodyard, Al Wilson, D.J. Williams, Glenn Cadrez, John Mobley, and Karl Mecklenburg also garnering AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Already a Bargain
Bonitto is in his fourth NFL season, but is coming off his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro campaign. After leading the team with 13.5 sacks in 2024, the Broncos rewarded him with a lucrative four-year extension in September, making him one of the 10 highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL.
Even now, though, his $26.5 million/year average is looking like a bargain. He's the 10th-highest-paid edge rusher in the league, and he might be underpaid.
Micah Parsons' $46.5M/year contract with the Green Bay Packers makes him the NFL's highest-paid edge rusher. Parsons has just 2.5 sacks thus far.
Bonitto's Defensive Player of the Year odds have skyrocketed in tandem with his production. He's considered among the four frontrunners, including Parsons, Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson, and Cleveland's Myles Garrett.
Bonitto has drawn some stiff left-tackle matchups this season, but has come out on top. He's faced Joe Alt in Los Angeles and Philadelphia's All-Pro Jordan Mailata just last week.
Indianapolis' Bernhard Raimann is the only opponent to shut Bonitto out this season, in Week 2. But Denver's pass-rushing ace quickly made up for it by stockpiling six sacks over the ensuing three games.
Bonitto is making a huge difference in Denver and has proved that his 2024 breakout was not of the one-year-wonder variety. He's a force to be reckoned with.
What's even more impressive is that Bonitto has played with a wrist injury for most of the season. That came after he underwent a procedure to correct a bone spur in his foot during training camp. He has not only played through the pain and discomfort, but he's excelled, which is the mark of true high-quality player.
This weekly Conference award could be only the beginning of the 2025 accolades for Bonitto if he keeps it up.