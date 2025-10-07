Nik Bonitto's Hot Start Puts Him in Company of Legendary Broncos Names
Denver Broncos rush linebacker Nik Bonitto is off to a very hot start to the 2025 season. Five weeks in, the Pro Bowler has already amassed seven sacks.
In the Broncos' stunning come-from-behind upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, Bonitto registered 2.5 sacks. He was a game-wrecker when the chips were down, harassing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and doing his level best to defend the narrow lead the Broncos held after battling back.
The Broncos prevailed 21-17. Bonitto's 2.5 sacks carved out a nice piece of Broncos historical real estate.
Multiple Sacks in Three Straight Games
Bonitto became just the fourth Bronco, and the first since Von Miller in 2014, to record multiple sacks in three straight games. Bonitto's seven sacks are the second-most by any Bronco through five games in a season.
Elvis Dumervil holds the record for the most sacks through five games, with eight registered in 2009. He would finish with 17 quarterback takedowns, garnering the NFL's sack crown and breaking the franchise record previously held by Simon Fletcher (16).
Miller would eclipse Dumervil's single-season franchise record, recording 18.5 sacks in 2012. That season ended up being Dumervil's last as a Bronco.
Of the top-10 sack seasons in Broncos history, Miller owns four of the slots, while Fletcher holds three. Bonitto put up 13.5 sacks in his breakout 2024 campaign, which ranks as the sixth-most in team history.
Bonitto's Path to Stardom
A 2022 second-round pick out of Oklahoma, Bonitto had a bit of a slow start, but he showed improvement in each year of his career before breaking out last season. On the heels of garnering Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors, the Broncos extended Bonitto with a four-year, $106 million deal in early September.
Earning $26.5 million per year, Bonitto is the 10th-highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL. Considering his red-hot start to the 2025 season, he might actually be underpaid.
Micah Parsons' $46.5M/year contract with the Green Bay Packers makes him the NFL's highest-paid edge rusher. Parsons has just 2.5 sacks thus far.
Bonitto's Defensive Player of the Year odds have skyrocketed in tandem with his production. He's considered among the four frontrunners, including Parsons, Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson, and Cleveland's Myles Garrett.
Bonitto has drawn some stiff left-tackle matchups this season, but has come out on top. He's faced Joe Alt in Los Angeles and Philadelphia's All-Pro Jordan Mailata just last week.
Indianapolis' Bernhard Raimann is the only opponent to shut Bonitto out this season, in Week 2. But Denver's pass-rushing ace quickly made up for it by stockpiling six sacks over the ensuing three games.
Even a Special Talent Needs Help
The Broncos have something special in Bonitto, that much is now crystal-clear. He is complemented by a ferocious front seven that includes fellow All-Pro Zach Allen on the inside and Jonathon Cooper opposite him at outside linebacker. Cooper has the same number of sacks as Parsons.
Last year, the Broncos led the NFL in sacks, with 63. Vance Joseph's unit is on pace to shatter that franchise record, as the Broncos are still leading the NFL in sacks with 21 this season. The Detroit Lions are the next-closest team with 16.
Bonitto is making all the difference. What's even more impressive is that he's played with a wrist injury for most of the season, and had a procedure to correct a bone spur in his foot during training camp.