Broncos Offseason Primer: Roster Breakdown, Trade Ideas, Draft Needs

With the Super Bowl in the books, the NFL officially turns the page on the 2025 season. The Denver Broncos spent Super Bowl Sunday eating their hearts out , knowing that if Bo Nix didn't suffer that freak ankle fracture in the divisional round of the playoffs, it would have been them going against the Seattle Seahawks instead of the hapless New England Patriots.

There's no putting that toothpaste back in the tube, though. The fact is, Nix did injure his ankle, and the Broncos were unable to capitalze on the home-field advantage in the AFC championship game.

However, the Broncos should be feeling even more confident coming out of Super Bowl weekend. Nix will be back, and if the Broncos can make some savvy tweaks to the roster and build the nest around their Year-3 quarterback, they'll have what it takes to get back to the AFC title game and prevail.

Today marks the true beginning of the NFL offseason. We're going to kick things off with a roster breakdown, some trade ideas, and the Broncos' biggest draft needs.

Broncos' Roster

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) under center against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Broncos have one of the best rosters in the NFL. Denver co-led the NFL with six Pro Bowl selections last season, and that same number of players corresponded to the A.P. All-Pro Team, though not all the same guys.

The biggest franchise roster pieces are locked down: quarterback, left tackle, edge rusher, and cornerback.

On offense, the Broncos have their entire starting five line returning in 2026. They're all under contract.

Nix returns, as does the majority of the skill-position players, with the exception of running back J.K. Dobbins. The Broncos will have a decision to make on Dobbins, but it would be a shock if they didn't at least approach him about a new contract. He was excellent when healthy.

On defense, the core of the unit is also set to return. The Broncos do have a few more decisions to make on this side of the ball, though.

The Broncos have several key defenders set to hit free agency, including defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers , linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, and backup safety P.J. Locke.

Otherwise, the rest of the D-line starters and contributors return, along with the entire starting secondary. Rush linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are also under contract for the foreseeable future.

Trade Ideas

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

When it comes to possible trades, it all boils down to the skill positions, especially wide receiver . The Broncos were in on some trade talks ahead of the 2025 deadline, but didn't ultimately make a move. That could change in 2026.

Jaylen Waddle | WR | Miami Dolphins

The Broncos reportedly sniffed around the Waddle situation, but pumped the brakes when Miami's asking price was a bit too rich. If the Broncos are willing to give up a first and third-round draft pick in exchange for Waddle, they might be able to get this deal done.

The Unlikely Blockbuster Trade: Justin Jefferson | WR | Minnesota Vikings

There have been rumblings that Jefferson is unhappy in Minnesota, especially with his team's quarterback situation. The Vikings' offense took a massive step back in the wake of Sam Darnold's departure to Seattle, betting on J.J. McCarthy in Year 2. That decision blew up in their face, and the Vikings fired their GM this offseason.

Not only would the Broncos have to relinquish some premium draft capital to land Jefferson (multiple first-rounders?), but they'd also have to figure out his contract and all the dead money that would accompany it. Based on the red tape and Minnesota's almost certain reluctance to trade their best player, this is an extremely unlikely trade, but it's being kept alive for a reason.

Jefferson isn't happy, so the rumors say.

Draft Needs

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Denver Broncos general manager George Paton speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's always a bit trickier to project a team's draft needs before free agency. NFL teams use free agency to fill immediate roster needs, freeing them up to take the best player available in the draft. Free agency: short-term. Draft: long-term.

Until the needs are filled, though, the Broncos have some moderate roster holes. Namely, the Broncos need a true No. 1 wide receiver, a blue-chip running back, a developmental option at offensive tackle, a bona fide Y-tight end, and a linebacker.

Although it's not exactly pressing, the Broncos need to continue adding to the defensive line room, which is compounded by the expected departure of Franklin-Myers. It wouldn't hurt to add a safety who could feasibly be expected to start in 2027 when Brandon Jones's contract expires.

The severity of these roster needs won't be known until the first couple waves of free agency are in the books. The new league year opens on March 11, which is only one month away.

That's when we'll start getting some roster answers. Overall, though, the Broncos are in a great position with roughly $29 million in projected cap space .

