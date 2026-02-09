Broncos DE Franklin-Myers Projected for Huge Free-Agent Deal

Scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency, Denver Broncos starting defensive end John Franklin-Myers is projected to net the most lucrative contract among all players at his position.

Pro Football Focus recently estimated that Franklin-Myers will land a three-year, $45 million contract when the NFL signing period opens next month.

"The market on the defensive interior lacks a true franchise cornerstone this cycle," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote on Feb. 5. "Veterans such as Calais Campbell (barring retirement) and David Onyemata will draw some attention, but many names warrant potential investment as complementary pieces. One such player to watch among the list is John Franklin-Myers, who has produced well during his time with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos."

"Over the past two seasons in Denver, Franklin-Myers has showcased his talent as a pass-rusher, posting 14.5 sacks and ranking in the 96th percentile among interior defenders in both PFF pass-rush grade (78.4) and pass-rush win rate (15.1%). Undoubtedly, he should draw the attention of teams in need of a strong contributor on the interior of the defense."

Acquired via trade with the Jets in 2024, the productive Franklin-Myers has recorded 14 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hits, and 14.5 sacks across 33 appearances in Denver. He set a career-high this past season with 7.5 quarterback takedowns.

Franklin-Myers has repeatedly expressed an interest in remaining with the Broncos, but that possibility has grown increasingly unlikely after the team shelled out big-money extensions to outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive end Zach Allen, and cornerback Patrick Surtain II in recent years.

Seeing as the Broncos can't pay everyone — the reality of the business that Franklin-Myers himself acknowledges — the 29-year-old should have no shortage of suitors when he officially hits the open market.

“I’m just so happy for these guys," Franklin-Myers told reporters on Jan. 26. "They changed their lives and changed their family’s lives. These people work hard, as hard as I’ve ever seen in my life. Anybody who gets that opportunity to change their life, I can’t be mad at. Ultimately, they’re my guys. Some of the best people in the world I got to play with on this team. When my time comes, it comes. I’m happy to be here and I was happy to play football for the Broncos this year. We’ll see what happens.”

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Texans a Viable Landing Spot?

Disruptive interior defenders, especially ones under 30, do not grow on trees in the NFL. Franklin-Myers' services will be coveted by a number of needy organizations, and a logical place to take his talents could be the AFC South.

CBS Sports' Jared Dubin recently named Franklin-Myers as the pending free agent whom the Houston Texans should "prioritize" signing.

"The Texans have built their defense on having an electric defensive front, but some of their interior guys are set to hit free agency this offseason. The offensive line probably needs to be upgraded more than any individual unit, but they could use the draft to do that and bring in JFM as a complement to their premier edge rushers," Dubin wrote on Feb. 5.