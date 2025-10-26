Watch RJ Harvey Rip Off a 40-Yard TD vs. Cowboys
After a sketchy start, the Denver Broncos are in business vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Bo Nix threw a head-scratching interception on the Broncos' opening drive.
The Cowboys made Nix pay, driving down to the goal-line, where Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was injured breaking up a pass. The Broncos' defense held, though, forcing a Cowboys field goal.
On the ensuing possession, the Broncos hit pay-dirt, with rookie running back RJ Harvey ripping off a 40-yard touchdown run.
Entering Week 8, Harvey had 154 yards on 37 carries (4.2 avg), with 17 receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He's been utilized mostly as a receiver out of the backfield, scoring a touchdown in the Broncos' furious fourth-quarter comeback last week vs. the New York Giants.
A second-round pick out of UCF, Harvey has served as the No. 2 running back behind veteran J.K. Dobbins. He's been a solid backup and role player, but if he continues to run like this, the Broncos will have a terrifying one-two punch at running back.
Dobbins has been one of the NFL's best rushers thus far, which has made it a little tougher for Harvey to get his beak wet. Dobbins entered Week 8 with 523 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton likes the two-back approach, but Harvey — up until Week 8 — had mostly been relegated to a receiving role out of the backfield. But the rookie is so explosive, and he showed that in his romping 40-yard touchdown run.
It wasn't even Harvey's longest rush of the season, though. In Week 1 vs. the Dallas Cowboys, he busted off a 50-yard carry. He's got the speed and explosion to threaten defenses on every touch.
It's a matter of the Broncos giving Harvey enough bites at the apple to get into a groove. Here's to hoping Payton rewards the rookie with more opportunities to carry the ball.