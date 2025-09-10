Broncos’ CB Pat Surtain II Weighs In on Big Stadium Announcement
The process of building a new stadium can spark heated debate among the loyal fan bases of any NFL franchise. Come 2031, the Denver Broncos plan to move a short distance to a new stadium site on approximately 100 acres at Burnham Yard, a mere hop, skip, and a jump from the current location of Empower Field at Mile High.
The old echoes of the historic railyard will be replaced by roaring cheers of Broncos Country, more proof of the locomotive that is progress. No tax dollars will be used in the construction of the Walton-Penner ownership group's coming Broncos stadium and fan destination. The Walton-Penners will fund the project privately.
Some Broncos fans might question the plan's merit, including the team's plan for the new stadium to feature a retractable roof. Nostalgia might well skew the perception that snow games are more frequent than they actually are.
Most importantly, the Walmart-Penner ownership group is committing its vast wealth to the team, city, fans, and the players. One such player is Broncos' All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year appreciates what's in store for the Broncos' new stadium, which would debut in his 11th NFL season.
"Yeah, I think it's pretty cool," Surtain told Denver Sports' Andrew Mason on Tuesday. "It is a testament to show our ownership group always pitching new levels and new heights. Seeing what we can do to elevate the team and the organization. And I think, starting that up, bringing that up, I think, is huge for the team and the organization. I can't wait to see what it brings in the future, but I heard I'm going to be in Year 11. So, obviously, there's some time before then, but I'm going to for sure look forward to it."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
No player will thumb his nose at the future prospect of having a new "world-class" stadium to call home. That being said, the Broncos' owners are shrewd enough to know that moving the team away from its current Empower Field at Mile High, which opened back in 2001, will require tactful, savvy public-relations efforts.
Going public at this early juncture with the "preferred" site for the stadium puts pressure on the city of Denver to play ball, so to speak. The Broncos' formative plan for a new stadium is big news, especially when it comes to attracting more star players to come play in the Mile High City.
Recommended Articles
Championship ambitions continue to be projected from the very top of the Broncos organization down to the bedrock of the franchise. If Surtain feels the Walton-Penner group's ambitions are indeed infectious, so will others.