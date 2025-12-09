Broncos' Playoff-Clinching Scenarios Revealed for Week 15

The bad news for the Denver Broncos is that it's no longer possible to clinch the AFC West title in Week 15, after the rival Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

The good news is that Denver still has several paths to securing a playoff berth this Sunday. Below are the scenarios, courtesy of the NFL.

1. DEN win

2. DEN tie + LAC loss

3. DEN tie + JAX loss

4. DEN tie + HOU loss or tie

5. DEN tie + IND loss or tie

The Broncos would also clinch with a Houston loss or tie and an Indianapolis loss or tie (although both games cannot end in a tie).

Winners of ten straight, the 11-2 Broncos — who currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC — return home to face the 9-3-1 Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon. The Packers, the NFC's No. 2 seed, are slight favorites for the intraconference showdown.

Elsewhere on the Week 15 docket (because it's relevant to Denver's interests), the Colts play the Seahawks, the Chargers face the Chiefs, the Jaguars host the Jets, and the Texans welcome the Cardinals.

Payton Discusses Chase for AFCW Crown

With the Chiefs officially eliminated from its competition, the division title will change hands for the first time since the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning 2015 campaign. It's now down to Denver and the Chargers, who will meet again in the Week 18 season finale in the Mile High City.

And Broncos head coach Sean Payton isn't inscribing any names on the crown just yet.

“Everything right now has that work in progress sign," Payton told reporters Monday. "I recognize the question in that the Chiefs’ loss last night eliminated them from winning the division, and yet we have a stretch here with some real good football teams coming in and focusing on what we can do to win the division. The Chargers are very much alive in that battle. Furthermore, what we can do to give ourselves the best seed possible, and I think I’ve said that a number of times. We watched part of the game before the plane took off, lost service. I think it was 10-nothing when the wheels were up. We landed, it was 10-10 and then watched the end of the game. It was two good football teams playing, obviously a real defensive battle. But I think again, if this makes any sense, the focus gets so inwardly driven to our own team that I recognize that a team that’s won the division for however many straight years won’t be able to win it this year, but it’s more important to focus on, ‘All right, how do we finish this next quarter poll of the season, starting with a real good team in Green Bay?’”