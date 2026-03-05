Report: Broncos Re-Sign Offensive Lineman to Two-Year Contract

The Denver Broncos have executed their first move of 2026 NFL free agency, re-signing restricted free agent offensive lineman Alex Palczewski to a two-year contract, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Additional terms of the deal — which will become official next Wednesday, the start of the new league year — have yet to be publicized as of this writing.

The Broncos have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with OL Alex Palczewski, per source.



Palczewski started 10 games at LG in replace of injured Ben Powers last year and three games at RT in 2024. Now locked in through 2027 on a deal negotiated by Nate Richman of @3XLSports. pic.twitter.com/CzwczgSS1N — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2026

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Undrafted in 2023, "Palcho" began his Broncos tenure as a little-known deep reserve before becoming the club's top swing lineman, able to fill in at either tackle or guard. He appeared in 14 games in 2024, reporting eligible for certain offensive packages while also moonlighting on special teams.

Palczewski graduated to spot-starter this past season after a multi-month injury to left guard Ben Powers. The former made 10 starts for the latter amid Denver's push for its AFC West crown and No. 1 conference seed, holding up admirably in his stead.

“He’s doing well. He doesn’t look like a throw-in left guard," head coach Sean Payton said of Palczewski last October. "He’s smart. He’s tough. It’s good to see him playing. When you look at some of the guys we were able to get after the draft and late, that’s like gold getting those types of players. That first year, we hit on a number of linemen.”

August 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (63) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What This Means

At worst for Palczewski, this newly-minted pact qualifies as a deserved reward for his efforts over the last two years. At best, this is an extremely bullish signal on his future prospects — perhaps in regard to 2026.

For Powers, the arrow is now pointing unmistakably down. The veteran lineman was already coming off an injury-ruined campaign, and has since faced questions regarding his future in the Mile High City. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently singled out Powers as one of two NFL OL to "potentially be included" in trade talks.

"Two offensive linemen to potentially be included in trades are Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins and Denver's Ben Powers. Both have large cap hits and potential value," Fowler reported.

Powers, 30, is currently set to count $18.155 million against the Broncos' salary cap in 2026, per Over The Cap. Dumping him with a post-June 1 designation would save the club $12.730 million while leaving behind $5.425 million in dead money.