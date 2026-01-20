Report: Broncos Bring Back WR After Injuries to Franklin, Bryant

The Denver Broncos were left a bit shorthanded at wide receiver following last week's Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills, as Troy Franklin (hamstring) and Pat Bryant (concussion) were both lost early in the contest.

To rectify that ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, the Broncos brought back WR Brandon Johnson to the practice squad, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday, noting that Johnson "knows Sean Payton offense so good insurance with WR group banged up."

In a corresponding move, Denver released offensive lineman Michael Deiter from the practice squad, per beat reporter Parker Gabriel.

Undrafted in 2022, Johnson spent his first two seasons with the Broncos before a one-year stopover with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. He's made 23 career appearances (20 with Denver), converting 45 targets into 26 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns.

You may recall his biggest highlight play: a 50-yard, last-second Hail Mary score from the arm of former quarterback Russell Wilson against the Washington Commanders in 2023. (The Broncos would lose, 35-33, after failing on the ensuing two-point conversion.)

“It was crazy," Johnson said at the time. "The old-fashioned Hail Mary went down there. I wasn’t the designated jumper, but I know a lot of times those Hail Mary balls can drop. Once I saw it get tipped, I was like, ‘OK, yeah, I might have this one.’ I was able to pull it in.”

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wideout had a cup of coffee with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season and a brief second stint in Pittsburgh prior to finding his way back to the Mile High City.

Johnson will begin his latest tenure on the practice squad, but there's a legitimate possibility he's elevated to the active roster, especially if Bryant cannot clear the NFL's concussion protocol before Sunday.

Chemistry with New QB1

Now under center in place of Bo Nix (ankle), Stidham would be left with a primary WR corps consisting of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey if Franklin and Bryant aren't able to go against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship.

Fortunately, there's a documented history between Stidham and at least two of the receivers at his disposal: Humphrey and Johnson, which makes the latter likely to get a call-up to the 53 depending on how the aforementioned progress over the course of the week.